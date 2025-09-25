 North Korea opens large restaurant near borders with China, Russia
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea opens large restaurant near borders with China, Russia

Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 12:58
The Korean Central News Agency reported on Sept. 25 that a large new restaurant called Chongjingwan opened in North Hamgyong Province the previous day. [KCNA]

The Korean Central News Agency reported on Sept. 25 that a large new restaurant called Chongjingwan opened in North Hamgyong Province the previous day. [KCNA]

 
The Korean Central News Agency reported on Sept. 25 that a large new restaurant called Chongjingwan opened in North Hamgyong Province the previous day. [KCNA]

The Korean Central News Agency reported on Sept. 25 that a large new restaurant called Chongjingwan opened in North Hamgyong Province the previous day. [KCNA]

 
North Korea has opened a large restaurant in the northeastern city of Chongjin near the borders with China and Russia, state media reported Thursday, as the country seeks to attract foreign tourists.
 
The opening ceremony for the namesake restaurant, Chongjingwan, in North Hamgyong Province took place the previous day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
 

Related Article

Constructed in the traditional Korean style and equipped with dining rooms and a banquet hall, the restaurant serves various tasty and highly nutritious dishes, the KCNA said.
 
Chongjin, a border city once frequented by foreigners, is located near China's Hunchun and Russia's Khasan. The city is also home to Chinese and Russian consulates general.
 
North Korea also recently opened a large beer bar in Rason, another border city near Russia.
 
The Korean Central News Agency reported on Sept. 25 that a large new restaurant called Chongjingwan opened in North Hamgyong Province the previous day. [KCNA]

The Korean Central News Agency reported on Sept. 25 that a large new restaurant called Chongjingwan opened in North Hamgyong Province the previous day. [KCNA]


Yonhap
tags north korea restaurant china russia chongjin

More in North Korea

North Korea opens large restaurant near borders with China, Russia

North Korea urges discipline among officials ahead of party anniversary

Unification minister advocates 'peaceful two state' peninsula

DP's tactics take air out of PPP's balloon leaflet distribution to North

Military continues fire drills near Northern Limit Line

Related Stories

Apparent thaw in North Korea-China ties could signal alliance recalibration

Post-summit scrub: Media spotlights North's efforts to remove leader's DNA after bilateral meeting

With China's order to leave, North Korean workers likely headed to Russia

North Korea, Russia aides get heated over air conditioner temperature in summit room

Timing of North Korea's latest missile launches lends question to Pyongyang-Moscow relations
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)