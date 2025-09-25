North Korea opens large restaurant near borders with China, Russia

North Korea has opened a large restaurant in the northeastern city of Chongjin near the borders with China and Russia, state media reported Thursday, as the country seeks to attract foreign tourists.The opening ceremony for the namesake restaurant, Chongjingwan, in North Hamgyong Province took place the previous day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.Constructed in the traditional Korean style and equipped with dining rooms and a banquet hall, the restaurant serves various tasty and highly nutritious dishes, the KCNA said.Chongjin, a border city once frequented by foreigners, is located near China's Hunchun and Russia's Khasan. The city is also home to Chinese and Russian consulates general.North Korea also recently opened a large beer bar in Rason, another border city near Russia.Yonhap