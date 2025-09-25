 North Korea urges discipline among officials ahead of party anniversary
North Korea urges discipline among officials ahead of party anniversary

Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 12:58
North Korea's ruling party newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun, reported on June 24 that Kim Jong-un presided over the 12th enlarged meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers’ Party, which was held from June 21 to 23. [RODONG SINMUN]

North Korea on Thursday urged discipline among ruling party officials, calling on them to earn the people's trust as the country prepares to mark a key party anniversary next month.
 
The Rodong Sinmun, the country's most widely read newspaper, made the call in an article as the Workers' Party of Korea is set to mark the 80th founding anniversary on Oct. 10.
 

"Coercion or allurement cannot win the people's hearts and minds," the article said, warning that a long-term rule or deviation from the party's fundamental mission could erode public support for a party founded to serve the people's interest, eventually leading to its demise.
 
The article followed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's criticism of officials for irresponsibility and incompetence in his speech to a two-day key parliamentary meeting this weekend.
 
Such efforts to reinforce discipline among officials come as North Korea seeks to appease public opinion and strengthen internal unity ahead of the party anniversary.
 
High-handed attitudes by officials and bribery are reportedly widespread in the country, a latent source of public discontent.
 
Pyongyang is reportedly preparing a large-scale military parade, including mass games, to celebrate the anniversary.
 
During his inspection of a general hospital under construction in Pyongyang on Tuesday, Kim also reprimanded officials, blaming them for delays in completing the project.
 
He accused officials of collecting donations from residents to pay for the construction instead of using state funds and ordered that the donations be returned.

Yonhap
