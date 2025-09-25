North Korean foreign minister to visit Beijing from Saturday to Tuesday
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 18:48
North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui will pay an official visit to China from Saturday to next Tuesday, Beijing announced Thursday. The trip comes less than three weeks after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s visit to Beijing for China's military parade.
The visit was made at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press briefing. North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency carried the same announcement.
Choe accompanied Kim during his Sept. 2 to 4 trip to Beijing, where he attended China’s Victory Day military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.
This week’s trip marks her first solo visit to China as foreign minister since her appointment in June 2022 and her first one-on-one meeting with China’s top diplomat.
Choe’s visit highlights a string of high-level exchanges between the two allies.
Analysts expect the two sides to discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula, their diplomatic approach to the United States and Japan, and ways to deepen economic cooperation.
The trip underscores North Korea’s effort to bolster strategic ties with China through diplomatic outreach that complements Kim’s own summit diplomacy.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
