Gov't reorganization plan to exclude reform of financial regulator

The Democratic Party (DP), the government and the presidential office agreed on Thursday to exclude restructuring the financial regulator from a government reorganization plan amid strong objections from the People Power Party (PPP)."The separation of the Financial Services Commission's [FSC] policy and oversight functions and the creation of a financial consumer agency will not be included in the reorganization of the government this time," Rep. Han Jeong-ae, the head of the DP's policy committee, said in a briefing.Under the initial reorganization plan, the DP sought to reorganize the FSC and its functions by passing a government reorganization bill at the National Assembly.But the PPP has voiced strong opposition to the bill, vowing to launch a filibuster to block it.Han said the functions would be returned to their original place in consideration of the PPP's opposition, noting that the issue should not be a source of political strife.She urged the PPP to cooperate in passing the revision to the Government Organization Act, saying it is rare to hold a filibuster for such a bill.Yonhap