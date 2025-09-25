National Assembly set to vote on government reorganization bill

The National Assembly was set to vote Thursday on a bill to reorganize the government, including disbanding the prosecution service and restructuring the finance and environment ministries.The revision to the Government Organization Act, pushed by the ruling Democratic Party (DP), calls for scrapping the prosecution's headquarters and creating two new agencies to separately take on its indictment and investigative powers.The move comes after longstanding criticism that the prosecution has abused its powers by carrying out politically motivated investigations.The main opposition People Power Party (PPP), which has criticized the reform plan, said it would launch a filibuster to block the bill.The revised act also mandates other changes, such as stripping the Ministry of Economy and Finance's budget planning role. A new office on budget management would be installed under the prime minister's office.It also seeks to transfer the industry ministry's oversight of energy policy to the environment ministry, which would be renamed the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment.The DP, which holds a parliamentary majority, had initially planned to vote on some 60 bills during Thursday's plenary session but decided to prioritize four bills, including the government reorganization bill, in light of the PPP's filibuster plan.A filibuster can be stopped after 24 hours if at least three-fifths of all lawmakers consent to it.Yonhap