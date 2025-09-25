 Army officer sentenced to five years, six months for death of soldier during pack drill
Army officer sentenced to five years, six months for death of soldier during pack drill

Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 14:00 Updated: 25 Sep. 2025, 14:06
An Army company commander surnamed Kang leaves the Chuncheon District Court in Gangwon on June 21, 2024, after attending a hearing on his arrest warrant over allegations he ordered unauthorized disciplinary drills that led to the death of a trainee in the 12th Infantry Division. [YONHAP]

An Army officer was sentenced to five years and six months in prison for conducting an unauthorized disciplinary drill that led to the death of a trainee sergeant at a recruit training center in Gangwon last year.
 
The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the appellate court's prison sentence for the company commander, surnamed Kang, who was convicted of abuse leading to death and abuse of authority resulting in cruel acts.
 

Another Army officer, a company executive officer surnamed Nam, who was convicted on the same charges, was sentenced to three years in prison.
 
The two officers were indicted for conducting pack drills on six trainees at the 12th Infantry Division’s recruit training center in Inje County, Gangwon, on May 23 last year. The conscripts were reportedly ordered to run around the military training ground's track carrying full packs of equipment as punishment for talking loudly in their dormitory at night.
 
These pack drills were once intended to nurture the spirit and mentality of combatants. In the past, the drills were often dubbed “physical discipline,” but they have since been criticized as a pervasive and toxic military practice.
 
The two were also charged with failing to take proper action when a trainee, surnamed Park, lost consciousness, which led to his death. Park collapsed during the training and was taken to a hospital but died two days later.
 
A funeral service is held at an outdoor space of a funeral hall in Naju, South Jeolla, on May 30, 2024, for a trainee who collapsed during unauthorized disciplinary drills and died two days later. [YONHAP]

Kang was sentenced to five years in prison in the first trial, but the term was increased to five years and six months on appeal. Nam received a three-year prison sentence in both trials.
 
"Soldiers must be guaranteed their constitutional rights as citizens [...] even in a hierarchical military structure that requires subordination. Any restriction of those rights must strictly follow relevant regulations, and under no circumstances can actions that infringe on human dignity or the essence of life and physical integrity be tolerated," the appellate court ruled.
 
“By perpetuating a regressive barracks culture, the defendants, as military commanders, caused a death that could have been prevented," the judge said.
 
The court added that the officers betrayed society’s expectation that the state protect soldiers’ lives and eroded public trust in the military, warranting strict accountability.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
