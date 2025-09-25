 Cancer, heart disease, pneumonia among major causes of death in 2024
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Cancer, heart disease, pneumonia among major causes of death in 2024

Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 16:27
An ambulance at a hospital in Daejeon on April 17 [JOONGANG ILBO]

An ambulance at a hospital in Daejeon on April 17 [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
Cancer, heart disease and pneumonia were among the key causes of death for Koreans in 2024, data showed Thursday, with suicide remaining the top factor among those in their 40s and younger.
 
Last year, the total number of deaths reported in the country came to 358,569, up 1.7 percent from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.
 

Related Article

The agency said 702.6 deaths were reported per 100,000 Koreans last year, also up 1.9 percent from a year earlier.
 
The report showed that cancer accounted for 24.8 percent of total deaths in 2024, followed by heart disease at 9.4 percent and pneumonia at 8.4 percent. The three factors were responsible for more than 42 percent of total deaths.
 
Suicide, meanwhile, stood as the fifth-biggest cause of death for Koreans at 4.1 percent.
 
A total of 14,872 people took their own lives last year, up 6.3 percent from a year earlier.
 
It remained the main cause of death for people aged between 10 and 49 in Korea in 2024, and the second-biggest cause of death for those in their 50s.
 
Korea currently holds the highest suicide rate among the member countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which stood at 26.2 for every 100,000 people in 2024, far higher than the OECD average of 10.8.

Yonhap
tags disease cancer government data

More in Social Affairs

Top court upholds prison terms of union officials who spied for North Korea

29 arrested in illegal online horse racing betting ring

Incheon high school student accused of spreading deepfake images of classmates

Cancer, heart disease, pneumonia among major causes of death in 2024

Man dies in apparent gun accident at firearms plant in Busan

Related Stories

Research initiative funded by Samsung family donation aims to transform approach to rare diseases in Korea

Wonder Girls' Yubin asks public to sign petition to help sister with breast cancer treatment

Actor Chadwick Boseman remembered, honored by many

Gov't investigates if pet food caused sudden cat deaths

Ginseng shown to inhibit colorectal cancer growth in mice
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)