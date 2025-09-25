 Colorful crawlies
Colorful crawlies

Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 18:29
A young visitor holds colorful silkworms on display at the Insect Industry Pavilion of the 2025 Korea Agriculture Expo at the aT Center in Seoul’s Seocho District on Sept. 25. [YONHAP]

