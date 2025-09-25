 Court allows live broadcasting of Yoon Suk Yeol's first trial
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Court allows live broadcasting of Yoon Suk Yeol's first trial

Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 13:51
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol leaves the office of Special Counsel Cho Eun-seok, located within the Seoul High Prosecutors Office in southern Seoul, after questioning on July 6. [YONHAP]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol leaves the office of Special Counsel Cho Eun-seok, located within the Seoul High Prosecutors Office in southern Seoul, after questioning on July 6. [YONHAP]

 
The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday said it will allow live broadcasting of the first trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who faces charges including obstruction of official duties.
 
The Seoul Central District Court approved the special counsel’s request, allowing live broadcasting of the entire first trial session, from its opening at 10:15 a.m. on Friday to its conclusion, citing Article 11, Clause 4 of the Special Counsel Act on Insurrection.
 

Related Article

Under the clause, the presiding judge must permit broadcasting if requested by either the special counsel or the defendant, unless there is a compelling reason to deny it. In such cases, the court must issue a ruling explaining the grounds for refusal.
 
The court said that, similar to broadcasted hearings at the Supreme Court and Constitutional Court, personal information would be anonymized.
 
The court also granted media outlets permission to film the courtroom before the trial begins, in accordance with Supreme Court regulations on public access and filming.
 
While filming Yoon’s bail hearing is permitted, judges banned live coverage of the proceedings scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Friday. The court said the judges will explain their reasons for rejecting the broadcast request during the hearing.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags yoon suk yeol court special counsel insurrection

More in Social Affairs

Man dies in firearm accident at SNT Motiv plant in Busan

Rising number of unclaimed deaths highlights Korea's aging population crisis

Army officer sentenced to five years, six months for death of soldier during pack drill

Two teens in Daejeon referred to juvenile court for robbing person in wheelchair

Coast Guard launches search after suspected suicide at Incheon Bridge

Related Stories

Ex-President Yoon set to attend third hearing of insurrection trial

Ex-President Yoon sits for first questioning by Dec. 3 special counsel team

Special counsel to pursue legal action after Yoon declines part of questioning

Former President Yoon absent for third time in court, prosecutors request warrant

Special counsel probing Dec. 3 questions former defense intelligence chief for first time
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)