Court allows live broadcasting of Yoon Suk Yeol's first trial

Coast Guard launches search after suspected suicide at Incheon Bridge

Two teens in Daejeon referred to juvenile court for robbing person in wheelchair

Army officer sentenced to five years, six months for death of soldier during pack drill

Rising number of unclaimed deaths highlights Korea's aging population crisis

Man dies in firearm accident at SNT Motiv plant in Busan

Related Stories

Ex-President Yoon set to attend third hearing of insurrection trial

Ex-President Yoon sits for first questioning by Dec. 3 special counsel team

Special counsel to pursue legal action after Yoon declines part of questioning

Former President Yoon absent for third time in court, prosecutors request warrant

Special counsel probing Dec. 3 questions former defense intelligence chief for first time