 Death penalty sought for man who killed ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend in Icheon
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 13:24
The Supreme Prosecutors' Office in southern Seoul on Sept. 25 [YONHAP]

Prosecutors have demanded the death penalty for a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend at a studio apartment in Icheon, Gyeonggi.
 
Authorities from the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office made the request during a hearing on Thursday. Prosecutors indicted the man, surnamed Shin, on charges of murder, aggravated trespassing, trespassing and violating the antistalking law.
 

“The victims likely died in extreme fear and pain inside their home, where they should have felt safe,” prosecutors said, arguing that it is difficult to expect the defendant to fully rehabilitate or reintegrate into society.
 
“The court should hand down the death penalty to a heinous criminal who brutally took two lives.”
 
Shin allegedly stabbed his former girlfriend and her boyfriend at her apartment in Icheon on May 4. He confessed the crime to his family and then turned himself in to the police later that night.
 
Prosecutors said Shin initially admitted to the killings but later changed his account, denying the charges and claiming self-defense during questioning.
 
They added that Shin stalked his former girlfriend in the weeks leading up to the murders. From April, he sent her more than 200 text messages using four different phones to demand meetings after she ended the relationship.
 
Investigators also confirmed that Shin entered her apartment several days before the killings using a key card, evidence they said showed the crime was premeditated.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
