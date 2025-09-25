Incheon high school student accused of spreading deepfake images of classmates
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 16:29
Police are investigating a high school student in Incheon for allegedly spreading deepfake images of female classmates online.
The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency said Thursday it is investigating the male teenager on suspicion of violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.
The charge relates to the editing and distribution of manipulated sexual images. Police have received complaints from four victims and plan to summon the suspect for questioning soon after completing a legal review.
The victims claim that the suspect used AI-based deepfake technology to create graphic images, causing severe psychological harm.
A victim’s father told Yonhap News Agency that he learned of the abuse on Aug. 25 after a tip from the school.
“My daughter suffered such shock that she hyperventilated and was taken to a hospital by ambulance,” he said. He added that although he filed a complaint on Aug. 27, investigators had yet to seize the suspect’s computer or smartphone, urging a swift investigation.
The police said they began reviewing the case records as soon as they received them and are proceeding expeditiously.
“If necessary, we will also consider protective measures for the victims,” police said.
The case has raised alarm as a deepfake crime targeting minors, fueling calls for prompt and stern action to prevent similar offenses.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
