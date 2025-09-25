Love fireworks but hate crowds? Try these viewing spots.
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 16:54 Updated: 25 Sep. 2025, 16:55
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Seoul’s night sky this Saturday will sparkle with bursts of color as the Seoul International Fireworks Festival returns to Yeouido Han River Park in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul.
The annual spectacle, hosted by Hanwha Group, is expected to draw in more than 1 million visitors, along with inevitable congestion across the area.
For those reluctant to join the sweltering early fall crowds, here are some of the best spots in the city to enjoy the fireworks in comfort without missing the view.
Early birds may be lucky in securing a spot at Yeouido Han River Park to get the closest view, but for those arriving later and willing to watch them from a bit farther away, other Han River parks across Seoul offer equally pleasant views.
Places like Ichon Han River Park in Yongsan District, central Seoul, Yanghwa Han River Park in Yeongdeungpo District and Banpo Han River Park in Seocho District, southern Seoul, will allow adequate room to pull out your picnic mats in peace.
Seonyudo Park in Yeongdeungpo District and Nodeul Island in Yongsan District are optimal locations as well.
Others who feel like taking a light walk or jog along the riverside should visit Mapo Bridge or the southern end of Wonhyo Bridge, both of which are close to Yeouido.
Dongjak District in southern Seoul is also a popular viewing spot, particularly Sayukshin Park, Noryangjin Soccer Field and Noryangjin Fisheries Wholesale Market, which are all walking distance from each other.
Finally, for a panoramic view from above, head to the N Seoul Tower observatory or stroll along the Namsan Dulle-gil trail in Yongsan District.
This year, pyrotechnic companies from Italy, Canada and Korea are set to participate in the Seoul International Fireworks Festival. The event will also be livestreamed on Hanwha’s official YouTube channel, @Hanwha TV.
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)