 Man arrested after trying to set ministry building on fire
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 20:54 Updated: 25 Sep. 2025, 21:19
The Sejong Police Agency [YONHAP]

The Sejong Police Agency [YONHAP]

 
A man in his 50s who attempted to set fire to the offices of the Ministry of Employment and Labor inside the government complex in Sejong was arrested by police on Thursday.
 
The man was arrested at the scene, and is currently being questioned by police on charges of obstruction of operations. He entered the 6th floor of the Labor Ministry building at around 6:25 p.m. Thursday with a flammable substance.
 

The man reportedly attempted to start a fire by spraying the flammable substance, but the fire was prevented by security guards at the ministry building. No casualties were reported.
 
“We are currently investigating the details of the incident,” a police official said.
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
Man arrested after trying to set ministry building on fire

