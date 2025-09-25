 Man dies in firearm accident at SNT Motiv plant in Busan
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 14:15
The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency building [BUSAN METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY]

The Busan Metropolitan Police Agency building [BUSAN METROPOLITAN POLICE AGENCY]

 
A man in his 30s was found dead on Thursday in an apparent firearm accident at a defense contractor's factory in Busan, police said.
 
The man was discovered around 8:35 a.m. inside the SNT Motiv plant in Gijang County, Busan by a colleague who immediately reported it, according to the Busan Metropolitan Police Agency and the Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters.
 

The employee was found with a head injury and was presumed by first responders to have died in a shooting accident.
 
"We are conducting a forensic investigation and questioning people nearby to determine whether it was an industrial safety accident," a police official said.
 
Founded in 1981, SNT Motiv manufactures firearms, other defense products and auto parts. This is believed to be the first fatality at the company linked to a firearm.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM MIN-JU [[email protected]]
