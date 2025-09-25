Man gets 25 years for killing wife over rejected advances
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 17:17
A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for murdering his wife just three months after their wedding.
The Seoul Southern District Court handed down the sentence on Thursday to the defendant, surnamed Seo, who was indicted on charges of murder. Prosecutors had requested a life sentence along with a supervised probation order, but the court dismissed the latter.
“The defendant committed the crime while the victim was under the influence of alcohol and sleeping pills, making it nearly impossible for her to resist,” the court said. “She was murdered by the very person who had promised to share a lifetime together — in her own home, where she should have felt safest.”
The court added that Seo had attempted to minimize and evade responsibility during the investigation and trial, and that he had not been forgiven by the victim’s family, who had petitioned for a severe sentence.
At the final hearing on Sept. 11, prosecutors demanded life imprisonment.
The victim suffered a miscarriage due to a complicated pregnancy around August 2024 and underwent surgery to remove a fallopian tube after discovering an ectopic pregnancy, according to the prosecution. Despite her condition, Seo repeatedly demanded sex and ultimately strangled her after secretly checking her KakaoTalk messages.
Prosecutors said Seo killed his wife over motives "that defy common sense," adding that his actions after the crime — including lying to the family and playing the role of chief mourner at the funeral — showed a severe lack of remorse.
The victim's family reportedly responded with applause and tears when the prosecution called for a life sentence.
Seo murdered his wife on March 13 at their home in Gangseo District, western Seoul, while intoxicated, according to prosecutors.
He called the police after the crime, claiming he found his wife unresponsive after returning home from work. He initially denied involvement and even arranged the funeral and acted as the chief mourner. However, he was arrested at the funeral home the next day.
Seo continued to deny the charges during police questioning until presented with medical evidence showing marks on the victim's neck, at which point he confessed. He claimed the murder was an impulsive act committed while drunk.
During the trial, it was revealed that Seo became violent after his pregnant wife repeatedly rejected his demands for sex, and that he continued to pressure her even during her recovery from the miscarriage.
The situation escalated in January when the victim informed Seo of her intention to file for divorce. Enraged after discovering messages she had sent to friends expressing regret about the marriage and emotional distress caused by his demands, Seo committed the murder, according to investigators.
