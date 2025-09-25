Police called to break up clash between customers, staff at Jeju casino
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 11:56
Police rushed to a casino in Jeju City on Wednesday after dozens of foreign customers clashed with staff, briefly throwing the gaming floor into chaos.
Jeju Seobu Police Precinct said it received a call around 5:30 p.m. reporting that roughly 50 customers were causing trouble at a hotel casino in the city.
The incident began when a foreign customer accused a dealer of making a mistake during a game and raised a strong objection. Other customers joined in, quickly escalating tensions.
Police arrested a Chinese man in his 50s on charges of assault and obstruction of business. Officers also collected statements from three casino security guards who said some customers assaulted them. Investigators are now working to confirm the details.
“The situation appears to have intensified as the crowd reacted collectively during the protest,” a police official said. “We secured security camera footage and are closely reviewing the incident.”
