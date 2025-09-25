Rising number of unclaimed deaths highlights Korea's aging population crisis
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 14:15
The number of people dying alone and without anyone to claim their bodies is rising sharply in Korea, exposing the growing vulnerabilities of an aging population and the widening cracks in traditional family networks. Behind each unclaimed death is often a story of quiet isolation, financial strain and a system struggling to keep up.
"I don't have kids either, so funerals for unclaimed people never feel like someone else's business," said Kim Sun-hwa, a funeral services employee, at the Seoul City Crematorium in Goyang, Gyeonggi on Sept. 7.
Kim stood quietly watching a public funeral for an unclaimed deceased person organized by Nanum and Nanum, a city-supported funeral service and counseling center.
The funeral, attended by volunteers as mourners, ended with the scattering of the deceased’s ashes at Yutaek Hill, the cemetery within the crematorium grounds.
"Some are fortunate to be found soon after death," Kim said. "But in many cases, when the body is too decomposed to confirm the identity, we have to wait to see if any relatives come forward."
As Korea's population rapidly ages and one-person households increase, the number of unclaimed deaths has surged.
The Seoul City Crematorium reported 1,392 unclaimed deaths last year, up from 382 in 2018 — a 3.6-fold increase in six years. National figures from the Ministry of Health and Welfare show a similar trend, rising from 2,447 in 2018 to 6,139 in 2024.
Unclaimed deaths refer to cases in which the deceased has no known relatives or whose identity cannot be verified. Even when relatives exist, if they refuse to claim the body, the case is still categorized as unclaimed.
Cases where family members refuse to receive the body now make up a growing share of unclaimed deaths. Last year, 76.2 percent of Korea’s unclaimed deaths involved individuals with living relatives who declined to take responsibility.
The primary reason families refuse to claim the bodies is financial strain. The average cost of a funeral in Korea is about 13 million won ($9,400), according to the Korea Consumer Agency.
"Many relatives of unclaimed deceased people tell us they simply can't afford it," said Son Sung-heon, a counselor at Nanum and Nanum. "As a result, more and more people are contacting us directly while they are still alive to ask about arranging their own funerals."
Experts warn that most unclaimed deaths are also cases of "lonely death," when a person dies alone with no one around.
Health Ministry data shows that 21.5 percent of Korea’s unclaimed deceased were found dead in their homes. Many had lived in isolation and were discovered only after their deaths.
This often leaves authorities unable to determine the cause of death, especially in cases involving advanced decomposition. Last year, 23.1 percent of unclaimed deceased were classified as having an "unknown" cause of death. Among them, 15 to 20 percent were suspected suicides.
"Isolation and loneliness in old age pose serious threats to both physical and mental health," said Kim Sung-ah, a research fellow at the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs. "Prolonged isolation increases the risk of suicide or dying alone."
The government established basic guidelines for the handling of unclaimed remains in 2013, delegating responsibility to local governments. Municipalities now carry out the funerals of unclaimed deceased, but the rising numbers are straining public resources.
"The number of unclaimed deaths keeps rising, but our limited staff and budget make it difficult to handle everything from cremation to burial," a Seoul city official said.
Experts say the growth of Korea's super-aged society will inevitably bring more unclaimed deaths. They are calling for stronger public funeral systems that guarantee at least a minimum level of dignity in death.
Many also emphasize the need to support middle-aged men, who accounted for 76 percent of unclaimed deceased last year.
"Middle-aged men often withdraw from society after job loss or business failure," said Kim Eun-ha, director at a state-funded research center focused on preventing such deaths. "The government and local authorities must step in to help them reconnect with their communities before it's too late."
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HWANG KUN-KANG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
