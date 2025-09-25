When the sun goes down, spending goes up at regional nighttime festivals
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 19:16
GORYEONG COUNTY, North Gyeongsang — When the sun goes down, the spending goes up, and Korea’s regions are racing to lure visitors with glowing forests, LED kayaks and starlit markets, reflecting the latest trend of nighttime festivals.
A themed night park whose name translates to the "Daegaya Forest of Light" opened on Sept. 5 is one of them, as witnessed at 7 p.m. on Sept. 6, when a long line had already formed in front of the ticket booth at Daegaya Arboretum in Daegaya-eup, Goryeong County, North Gyeongsang.
Visitors ranged from families with children to couples on dates beneath the elaborate lighting installations.
The park spans an area of approximately 30,000 square meters (7.4 acres) within the arboretum and was built with a total project cost of 6.2 billion won ($4.49 million). It features floodlights, lines of lights, illuminated sculptures, photo zones and a lighting show arranged under seven themes — including the ocean, desert and polar regions. The arboretum had been closed since February for the park’s construction and reopened on Sept. 5.
Free entry with local receipts
Kim Soo-jeong, from Dalseong County, Daegu, visited the park with her husband.
“We heard a new theme park opened nearby and decided to check it out,” Kim said. “It was even better than expected. It felt like an adventure under dazzling lights, which I think children would really enjoy.”
For adults who live outside Goryeong, the admission fee is 10,000 won. However, 5,000 won is refunded in the form of a local gift certificate. Visitors who spend at least 10,000 won per person in Goryeong that day and present a receipt are granted free admission — part of a policy to tie tourism to local economic revitalization.
Local governments across Korea are stepping up night tourism initiatives. Some, including Goryeong, are creating attractions themed around light. Others are launching night markets or "night walks" that offer nighttime access to local landmarks.
Longer visits, more spending
Local authorities have focused on night tourism because it tends to yield greater economic benefits than daytime tourism. It has been shown to lengthen visitor stays and increase spending.
Night tourism increases the average stay of travelers by 0.7 days and boosts spending compared to daytime tourism by 31 percent for shopping, 27 percent for leisure and 19 percent for dining, according to the Korea Tourism Organization.
In one example, a "romantic" night market in Gumi, North Gyeongsang, ran for 15 days between April 25 and May 31 and drew more than 204,000 visitors, including 56,000 from outside the area — 28 percent of the total. Total sales during the event were approximately 5.1 billion won.
With autumn offering ideal weather for outdoor activities, local governments are unveiling more new night tourism programs.
In Busan, the city and the local tourism organization are offering a five-day LED kayaking experience under the stars along the Suyeong River near APEC Naru Park through Sunday. Participants undergo a water safety session before boarding LED-lit kayaks to enjoy the illuminated river views.
In Cheongdo County, North Gyeongsang, an event whose name translates to "2025 Cheongdo Cultural Heritage Night Tour" will take place between Friday and Sunday under the theme "Moonlit Walk of a Scholar," emphasizing Cheongdo's heritage as a center of Confucian learning.
Seongju County, which held a night forest walk on Aug. 30, has continued its night offerings this month with a night market and beer festival at Seongju Market.
Growing tourism, but rising concerns
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has also supported night tourism through a specific initiative since 2022. Ten cities — including Busan, Incheon, Gongju, Gangneung, Tongyeong, Yeosu, Jeonju, Jinju, Daejeon and Seongju — are selected to develop unique regional content each year.
A representative example of central government support for night tourism in regional provinces is the Starry Night Festa 2025, which began in Incheon on June 28 and is being held in each of the designated cities in a relay format.
While night tourism has become a powerful tool for boosting local economies, it has also raised environmental and social concerns. Light pollution, disruption to ecosystems, unnecessary energy use, noise and even crime are among the potential downsides.
Experts say mitigation plans must be implemented in tandem with tourism development.
“Night tourism often involves decorative lighting installations, which can cause light pollution and disrupt local ecosystems when mounted on trees,” said Kim Min-soo, a senior researcher at the Fiscal Reform Institute, in a recent report. “Environmental and ecologically friendly approaches to night tourism must be part of the conversation.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JUNG-SEOK [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)