Cooperation has drifted away…

The National Assembly has again descended into confrontation, with the Democratic Party pushing through contentious bills, including revisions to the Government Organization Act, and the People Power Party responding with a filibuster. The standoff mirrors last month’s clash over broadcasting reforms. President Lee Jae Myung had urged dialogue and compromise in his Liberation Day address, raising hopes for cooperation. But by sidelining opposition input and forcing legislation, the ruling party has cast doubt on prospects for bipartisan governance. [PARK YONG-SEOK]