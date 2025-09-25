20250925_COL_A: Dream of a Unified Labor Market for Korea, Japan, and Taiwan

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The tragedy of Korea’s labor market lies in its narrow scope. With a population of 50 million, it is the smallest among advanced economies. Because the peninsula is closed off to the north, Korea is effectively an island economy, and that narrow market means that individuals have few employment alternatives. For workers, the lack of options often ends with headbands declaring “firing is murder” and desperate efforts to hold onto current jobs. To many, “outside is hell.”Japan, with 120 million people, and China, with 1.4 billion, enjoy much larger labor markets. Taiwan, despite its ideological divide with Beijing, is tied in practice to the Chinese mainland. Western Europe and the English-speaking world benefit from single labor markets tied together by language and policy.Korean workers, confined in a tight market, have long fought not to be pushed over the edge. The high cost of dismissals has led firms to avoid hiring. For baby boomers in large corporations and unionized sectors, this has meant climbing to the top of one of the steepest seniority-based wage ladders in the world.Labor activism and the success of export giants have both contributed to the issue. As a result, the labor market and corporate structures have become inverted pyramids, with imbalances worsening over time. Young people pour their education and youth into competing for a handful of coveted corporate jobs.Could the rigid and unequal structure at the top of the labor market be made more flexible? Could the barriers between regular and nonregular workers, or between conglomerates and small firms, be eased? For decades, the answers have been elusive.An alternative is to expand the market itself. A combined labor market uniting Korea, Japan and Taiwan would encompass 190 million people — nearly four times Korea’s current scale.Skeptics would note the obstacles. The three countries face political tensions, language and geographic barriers, wage differences across industries and distinctly different labor regulations.But East Asia’s democracies also need one another. Korea, Japan, and Taiwan share cultural roots in Confucianism, rice cultivation and Chinese characters. They have each maintained democratic systems for more than four decades and stand opposed to the authoritarian bloc of North Korea, China and Russia. Japan, as a regional power, needs allies. Taiwan seeks a counterweight to economic absorption by China. For young workers, Japanese stability and near full employment offer opportunities, while Korea’s high wages remain attractive to Japanese and Taiwanese youth.A shared labor market could spill into wider economic integration. Cooperation and joint investment would create new jobs. Larger markets would also offer individuals exit options. While competition across firms may be costly for companies, it creates multiple opportunities for workers. A skilled engineer leaving SK hynix might find openings at Samsung Electronics, Tokyo Electron or TSMC. Even just the knowledge of alternatives provides a psychological safety net.Cross-border barriers of law, language and culture remain high. Yet some solutions are conceivable. Pension contributions in one country could be recognized in another. Social security protections could be harmonized. Equal rights for foreign and domestic workers in income, asset management and legal protections could be established.In such a system, individuals would expand their networks through conferences and professional exchanges, while companies would set up relocation and settlement programs for foreign talent. Labor mobility would rise. As some workers move out, others would move in. Both labor and capital would flow toward better pay and lighter regulation. Competitive industries would attract talent, while weaker ones would decline. Firms would restructure, workers would reposition themselves and innovation would accelerate.If labor market integration expanded into consumer and production markets, it could shift the region’s economies from export dependence toward greater reliance on domestic demand. Within a global economy breaking into blocs, integration would lower external vulnerability. It could also help dismantle Korea’s dual labor system that separates large corporations and regular employees from small firms and nonregular workers. Beyond economics, integration would lay the foundation for a deeper strategic alliance among East Asia’s three democracies.Where no exit option exists, workers remain dependent regardless of their pay. Where multiple options exist, they gain freedom. Free workers seek organizations that fit their ideas, building skills and pursuing innovation. In societies where labor mobility is high, the conditions for innovation begin to flourish.