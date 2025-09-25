Is Korea building a '99.9 percent' judicial system like Japan?

Is a society with a conviction rate of 99.9 percent heaven or hell? That was the premise of the Japanese television drama “99.9: Criminal Lawyer” (2016), which depicted Japan’s criminal justice system. The protagonist, whose father died by suicide in prison after being wrongfully accused of killing a schoolgirl, fights to prove his innocence against seemingly impossible odds, repeating his mantra: “Only one thing actually happened.”In reality, Japan’s courts once had even higher conviction rates than the drama suggested. In 2005, the conviction rate stood at 99.99 percent, with acquittals falling below 0.01 percent — fewer than one in 10,000 cases. By 2023, according to Japan’s Ministry of Justice White Paper on Crime, the conviction rate had eased to 99.8 percent, while acquittals edged up slightly to 0.04 percent.Defenders of the system describe it as a kind of “precision justice.” Police are seen as conducting meticulous investigations with public resources, prosecutors file charges only in cases backed by strong evidence and judges review cases carefully. Two decades ago, more than half of criminal suspects were indicted, but by 2023 that share had fallen to 36.9 percent. Nearly two-thirds of cases ended in nonprosecution, with more than half suspended through discretionary decisions citing minor offenses.For those accused, however, suspended indictments are not acquittals. They can face renewed investigation at any time, raising concerns about human rights violations. Japan also lacks a constitutional remedy equivalent to Korea’s system that allows appeals to overturn prosecutorial decisions to suspend indictments. Underlying the practice is a notion of state infallibility more suited to monarchy than modern democracy.The greatest concern about Japan’s "99.9 percent system" is not efficiency but the potential for collusion. As a parliamentary system, Japan already grants significant power to the cabinet, which weakens judicial independence. The chief justice of the Supreme Court is nominated by the cabinet and formally appointed by the emperor. The other 14 justices are also appointed by the cabinet, which exercises similar authority over lower court judges. With personnel reviews conducted by the cabinet secretariat, the judiciary is hardly free from executive influence.Against this backdrop, the direction of Korea’s judicial reforms raises alarm. The governing party’s plans seem to move the country closer to Japan’s model. Transforming the prosecution into a new office focused solely on indictments is itself a historic shift in the 78-year history of Korea’s criminal justice system. The proposal to create a Major Crime Investigation Agency under the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, in addition to the National Police Agency and the National Office of Investigation, would consolidate investigative power under police control. Plans to establish a National Investigation Commission under the prime minister to coordinate powers across institutions resemble Japan’s National Public Safety Commission under the cabinet.Even more controversial is the political pressure on the judiciary. Calls from Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae for Supreme Court Chief Justice Jo Hee-de to step down — phrased bluntly as “if even a president can be replaced, why not the chief justice” — signal efforts to subjugate the courts. Legislation to expand the Supreme Court to 26 justices, of whom 22 would be appointed during President Lee Jae Myung’s term, has already drawn criticism. A proposed evaluation committee for judges dominated by external figures from the legislature and legal groups would further compromise independence. Another plan would create a special tribunal for insurrection cases, with appointments influenced by the Ministry of Justice, the Korean Bar Association and the judges’ conference.Taken together, these initiatives challenge constitutional guarantees of judicial authority in Article 101, judicial independence in Article 103, and appointment powers in Article 104. Critics argue they violate the separation of powers. Even in parliamentary Japan, such direct subordination of the courts to the political majority is not attempted.If the DP wishes to reshape the balance of power, the straightforward path is a constitutional amendment moving toward a parliamentary system. Attempting to force through reforms that erode judicial independence risks not only undermining the courts but also rewriting the foundations of democracy itself.