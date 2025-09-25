Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

President Lee Jae Myung has revived a phased proposal for North Korea’s denuclearization: suspension, reduction and dismantlement. Speaking with the BBC before leaving for the United Nations General Assembly, Lee described it as a choice between pursuing fruitless efforts for complete denuclearization or setting realistic goals that can at least yield partial results.North Korea continues to insist that denuclearization is not negotiable. The regime has made little effort to hide its ambition to be recognized as a de facto nuclear power. Against that backdrop, Lee’s proposal seems a reluctant attempt to prevent the situation from worsening.The three-step approach evokes memories of the Six-Party Talks, which dragged on from 2003 to 2009. At their core was a phased plan of freeze, disablement, and dismantlement of North Korea’s nuclear facilities. Lacking mutual trust, the six countries agreed in the September 19 Joint Statement of 2005 to follow a “commitment for commitment, action for action” principle. Each stage of North Korea’s nuclear rollback was to be matched by energy and economic aid, normalization of ties with the United States and Japan, and a peace regime for the peninsula. Lee’s plan similarly envisions reciprocal rewards at each stage — suspension, reduction and finally dismantlement.But the talks collapsed soon after Barack Obama took office in 2009, undone by mistrust and detail. Pyongyang’s nuclear declarations were incomplete, and its cooperation with intrusive verification demands was minimal. When the moment of truth arrived, North Korea launched a long-range rocket and conducted a second nuclear test. The international community responded with fresh UN sanctions. North Korea, in turn, openly declared its pursuit of highly enriched uranium development, which it had long denied. In July 2009, Pyongyang’s envoy to the United Nations declared that the Six-Party Talks were “finished forever.”Kim Jong-un has already dismissed Lee’s plan as little more than a copy of past efforts. In a recent speech at the Supreme People’s Assembly, he derided it as “a replica copied from the homework book of predecessors who dreamed of our disarmament.” He went further, attacking comments from Wi Sung-lac, national security adviser, that denuclearization remained the ultimate goal of Seoul and Washington. Kim said such remarks amounted to “a complete denial” of the North’s system and constitution. By enshrining nuclear armament in its constitution, Pyongyang now equates denuclearization with illegality. Ironically, Wi himself was Seoul’s chief negotiator at the Six-Party Talks when they collapsed in 2009.The American side shows little inclination to revisit that path. Wi noted that Seoul and Washington had discussed Lee’s approach and reached a broad consensus. But skepticism persists. U.S. negotiators often repeat the maxim that they will not “buy the same dead horse again.” Washington remains wary of Pyongyang’s familiar tactic of pocketing rewards after reaching agreements and then reneging on commitments. This skepticism explains U.S. resistance to phased deals.The pattern was clear in 2019 at the second U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi. When the meeting collapsed without agreement, the dispute centered on declarations and verification. Washington demanded a list of nuclear and missile assets, which Kim rejected as exposing his most valuable targets. Instead, Kim offered to dismantle the Yongbyon nuclear complex in return for sanctions relief. The Trump administration insisted on additional concessions, including uranium enrichment facilities. The “Peacemaker” president still left open the prospect of another meeting with Kim, but no shift in U.S. strategy emerged.China and Russia, the other two parties to the talks, are even less likely today to press North Korea toward denuclearization. At a recent military parade in Beijing marking the anniversary of victory in World War II, the three countries displayed unprecedented solidarity. Once partners with Washington in the global nonproliferation regime, Beijing and Moscow have recalibrated their positions in the era of U.S.-China rivalry and the war in Ukraine. Russia now signals a tacit acceptance of North Korea’s nuclear status, while China seems to view a nuclear-armed Pyongyang as a strategic asset to balance against the United States.Lee has framed his proposal as a practical way to break the stalemate and encourage U.S.-North Korea dialogue. He argues that it serves Korea’s interests to open channels of communication. It is, in that sense, a pragmatic step. But the history of nuclear negotiations over the past three decades suggests that a phased approach — suspension, reduction, dismantlement — faces immense challenges.Lee’s plan may help to slow deterioration, but reviving the old framework of phased disarmament recalls a past that ended in failure. Without breakthroughs in trust, verification and political will, the “memories” of the Six-Party Talks may remain just that.