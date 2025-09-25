Ruling Party Shields Key Presidential Aide While Pressing Judiciary

The Democratic Party (DP) and the People Power Party (PPP) clashed on Sepat. 24 over whether to summon Kim Hyun-ji, the presidential secretary for general affairs, as a witness for the National Assembly’s audit of the presidential office scheduled for Nov. 6.The PPP argued Kim should appear, while the DP insisted otherwise. After failing to agree, lawmakers passed the matter to the parties' floor leaders. The ruling party’s determination to push forward with a confirmation hearing for Chief Justice Jo Hee-de, despite criticism that doing so undermined the separation of powers, contrasted sharply with its resistance to summoning a close aide to President Lee Jae Myung.Kim has been one of Lee’s most trusted associates since his days as a civic activist. Though rarely photographed, Kim is said to wield considerable influence, handling personnel and budget matters at the presidential office. The DP argued that the presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik and other senior aides could testify instead, accusing the PPP of trying to politicize Kim’s role. The PPP countered that since the 14th National Assembly, no secretary for general affairs had ever been exempt from testimony. “Is Kim so untouchable that she cannot be summoned?” the party asked. Some DP lawmakers also claimed that during the initial six months of a new administration — the so-called honeymoon period — parliament traditionally shows restraint.Yet only two days earlier, the DP forced a hearing for Jo Hee-de with the Legislation and Judiciary Committee after amplifying unverified allegations of a secret meeting involving Jo and former prime minister Han Duck-soo. While some within the party voiced concern about excessive attacks on the judiciary, DP leader Jung Chung-rae posted, “If even a president can be replaced, why not the chief justice?”The DP has also pressed ahead with measures expanding judicial oversight. On Sept. 23, it introduced a bill to broaden the jurisdiction of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, extending its reach to the chief justice. And on Tuesday, as PPP lawmakers walked out, the DP passed an amendment allowing perjury charges even after parliamentary committees end their sessions. The PPP argued the change was aimed at punishing former government officials, including Han.The ruling party’s stance — dragging the chief justice before the Assembly while shielding a key presidential aide — has drawn criticism as inconsistent and politically expedient. By prioritizing its base over principle, the DP risks revealing its own partiality to the public.