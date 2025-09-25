Step-by-step verification key to realizing Lee’s 'END Initiative'

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday delivered his first address to the United Nations General Assembly since taking office, unveiling the “END Initiative” for peace on the Korean Peninsula. The plan envisions three stages — exchange, normalization and denuclearization — aimed at ending an era of hostility and ushering in peaceful coexistence and shared growth.“The most certain peace is the state in which there is no need to fight,” Lee said. He pledged to “open a path to lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula by gradually expanding inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation.”With Pyongyang refusing dialogue, advancing its nuclear program, and raising military threats, the administration’s choice to start with exchange — the least contentious step — may be unavoidable. Rather than seeking an immediate breakthrough, the phased approach emphasizes gradual progress. Even modest gains could be read as pragmatic diplomacy. Should talks lead to improved relations and ultimately denuclearization, it would mark a breakthrough for Korean security. Lee underscored this point, calling for “wisdom in pursuing a phased solution, beginning with halting the advancement of nuclear and missile capabilities, moving to reductions, and ultimately achieving dismantlement.”The obstacle remains Pyongyang’s response. On Sunday, just days before Lee’s speech, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un declared in a Supreme People’s Assembly address that he had no intention of sitting down with Seoul and called denuclearization “unconstitutional.” His remarks underline the difficulties facing the initiative at the outset. The risk is that the government becomes absorbed in exchange and normalization while making little progress on denuclearization. The Moon Jae-in administration focused heavily on inter-Korean ties but struggled to deliver on denuclearization, while the Yoon Suk Yeol administration waited in vain for Pyongyang to change. Both serve as cautionary lessons.Even if talks resume, North Korea could again refuse verification while demanding sanctions relief. If Washington were to concede too much — as critics argue nearly happened under former U.S. President Donald Trump — the outcome could be the effective acceptance of a nuclear North Korea. Seoul must therefore design its policy with precision, ready to employ both incentives and penalties. That includes restoring sanctions through snapback provisions or imposing new measures if Pyongyang fails to follow through.Ultimately, the name of the initiative matters less than its results. Dialogue and normalization cannot become ends in themselves. Without denuclearization as the central priority, lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula will remain out of reach.