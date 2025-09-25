Thursday's Fortune: Let go of regret and find joy in the small things
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Comfort comes from what’s familiar
🔹 Like people and wine, older is better
🔹 Existing things may serve better than the new
🔹 Defense is safer than offense
🔹 Useful tips or offers may appear
🔹 Expect food fortune today
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Experience shines as wisdom
🔹 Don’t be alone—share stories
🔹 Stay safe; avoid overexertion
🔹 Go with the flow, not by force
🔹 A gathering or dinner may occur
🔹 Shared meals mean splitting the bill
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Don’t remain stuck in the past
🔹 Let go of attachments and regrets
🔹 Sometimes toughness is needed
🔹 Avoid relying too much on others
🔹 Every effect has its cause
🔹 Nothing in life is free
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Don’t cling to people
🔹 Accept time’s passing gracefully
🔹 A white lie may be needed
🔹 Stay quiet—avoid interference
🔹 Know when to stop
🔹 Head home early
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 A spouse may prove more reliable than children
🔹 Love knows no age
🔹 Treat loved ones well while you can
🔹 Blood ties prove strong
🔹 Married couples may focus on children
🔹 Don’t misread kindness from the opposite sex
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
🔹 A day that feels rich and flavorful
🔹 Today is always the best day
🔹 Happiness fills the air
🔹 Knock and the door will open
🔹 Dreams move toward reality
🔹 Capture special moments in photos
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Money and connections align well
🔹 Gains outweigh losses
🔹 Hard work will pay off
🔹 Wealth luck rises—consider investments
🔹 A side income may appear
🔹 White-toned fashion is favorable
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 “Good is good enough”
🔹 Today’s life is better than yesterday’s
🔹 Don’t fear new experiences
🔹 Know both yourself and your opponent
🔹 Even rivals may become allies
🔹 Pay attention to appearance
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Life begins and ends alone
🔹 People can’t be remade
🔹 Let go of the old to grasp the new
🔹 Keep good deeds discreet
🔹 Others’ fortunes may look bigger
🔹 Envy only weakens you
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 West
🔹 Follow your heart—it’s your time
🔹 A large family is a blessing
🔹 Two are better than one, three better still
🔹 Your role or authority may expand
🔹 Relationships broaden and strengthen
🔹 Unite as one team
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Don’t keep ideas in your head—write them down
🔹 Manual effort feels more natural than automatic
🔹 Stretch often to refresh the body
🔹 Helping each other is the way of life
🔹 A gathering or dinner may occur
🔹 Be smart with social media
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 A leisurely, relaxed day
🔹 Peace surrounds you
🔹 Awaited news or events may arrive
🔹 Show leadership and achieve goals
🔹 Enjoy accomplishment and success
🔹 Your image improves—today you’re the star
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
