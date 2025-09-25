Thursday's Fortune: Let go of regret and find joy in the small things

Today’s fortunes emphasize letting go of regrets, valuing relationships, and embracing small joys, with some signs finding luck in money, harmony, or new opportunities. Balance, gratitude, and wise choices help turn ordinary moments into sources of happiness and progress.Financial outlook for the dayWellness and vitality forecast❤️Relationships, emotions, and encountersBeneficial orientations and energies💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East🔹 Comfort comes from what’s familiar🔹 Like people and wine, older is better🔹 Existing things may serve better than the new🔹 Defense is safer than offense🔹 Useful tips or offers may appear🔹 Expect food fortune today💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South🔹 Experience shines as wisdom🔹 Don’t be alone—share stories🔹 Stay safe; avoid overexertion🔹 Go with the flow, not by force🔹 A gathering or dinner may occur🔹 Shared meals mean splitting the bill💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West🔹 Don’t remain stuck in the past🔹 Let go of attachments and regrets🔹 Sometimes toughness is needed🔹 Avoid relying too much on others🔹 Every effect has its cause🔹 Nothing in life is free💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West🔹 Don’t cling to people🔹 Accept time’s passing gracefully🔹 A white lie may be needed🔹 Stay quiet—avoid interference🔹 Know when to stop🔹 Head home early💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North🔹 A spouse may prove more reliable than children🔹 Love knows no age🔹 Treat loved ones well while you can🔹 Blood ties prove strong🔹 Married couples may focus on children🔹 Don’t misread kindness from the opposite sex💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West🔹 A day that feels rich and flavorful🔹 Today is always the best day🔹 Happiness fills the air🔹 Knock and the door will open🔹 Dreams move toward reality🔹 Capture special moments in photos💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West🔹 Money and connections align well🔹 Gains outweigh losses🔹 Hard work will pay off🔹 Wealth luck rises—consider investments🔹 A side income may appear🔹 White-toned fashion is favorable💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South🔹 “Good is good enough”🔹 Today’s life is better than yesterday’s🔹 Don’t fear new experiences🔹 Know both yourself and your opponent🔹 Even rivals may become allies🔹 Pay attention to appearance💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North🔹 Life begins and ends alone🔹 People can’t be remade🔹 Let go of the old to grasp the new🔹 Keep good deeds discreet🔹 Others’ fortunes may look bigger🔹 Envy only weakens you💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 West🔹 Follow your heart—it’s your time🔹 A large family is a blessing🔹 Two are better than one, three better still🔹 Your role or authority may expand🔹 Relationships broaden and strengthen🔹 Unite as one team💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South🔹 Don’t keep ideas in your head—write them down🔹 Manual effort feels more natural than automatic🔹 Stretch often to refresh the body🔹 Helping each other is the way of life🔹 A gathering or dinner may occur🔹 Be smart with social media💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East🔹 A leisurely, relaxed day🔹 Peace surrounds you🔹 Awaited news or events may arrive🔹 Show leadership and achieve goals🔹 Enjoy accomplishment and success🔹 Your image improves—today you’re the star