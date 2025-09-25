 Thursday's Fortune: Let go of regret and find joy in the small things
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Today's Fortune

print dictionary print

Thursday's Fortune: Let go of regret and find joy in the small things

Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 05:00
Gaming God Faker (AKA Lee Sang-Hyeok in the real world) was born in the Year of the Rat. Despite being famous for his aggressive and daring gameplay, today he may want to concentrate on defense rather than offense. (YONHAP)

Gaming God Faker (AKA Lee Sang-Hyeok in the real world) was born in the Year of the Rat. Despite being famous for his aggressive and daring gameplay, today he may want to concentrate on defense rather than offense. (YONHAP)

Today’s fortunes emphasize letting go of regrets, valuing relationships, and embracing small joys, with some signs finding luck in money, harmony, or new opportunities. Balance, gratitude, and wise choices help turn ordinary moments into sources of happiness and progress.
 
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions, and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
 
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 Comfort comes from what’s familiar
🔹 Like people and wine, older is better
🔹 Existing things may serve better than the new
🔹 Defense is safer than offense
🔹 Useful tips or offers may appear
🔹 Expect food fortune today
 
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Experience shines as wisdom
🔹 Don’t be alone—share stories
🔹 Stay safe; avoid overexertion
🔹 Go with the flow, not by force
🔹 A gathering or dinner may occur
🔹 Shared meals mean splitting the bill
 
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Don’t remain stuck in the past
🔹 Let go of attachments and regrets
🔹 Sometimes toughness is needed
🔹 Avoid relying too much on others
🔹 Every effect has its cause
🔹 Nothing in life is free
 
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Don’t cling to people
🔹 Accept time’s passing gracefully
🔹 A white lie may be needed
🔹 Stay quiet—avoid interference
🔹 Know when to stop
🔹 Head home early
 
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 North
🔹 A spouse may prove more reliable than children
🔹 Love knows no age
🔹 Treat loved ones well while you can
🔹 Blood ties prove strong
🔹 Married couples may focus on children
🔹 Don’t misread kindness from the opposite sex
 
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 West
🔹 A day that feels rich and flavorful
🔹 Today is always the best day
🔹 Happiness fills the air
🔹 Knock and the door will open
🔹 Dreams move toward reality
🔹 Capture special moments in photos
 
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 Money and connections align well
🔹 Gains outweigh losses
🔹 Hard work will pay off
🔹 Wealth luck rises—consider investments
🔹 A side income may appear
🔹 White-toned fashion is favorable
 
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 “Good is good enough”
🔹 Today’s life is better than yesterday’s
🔹 Don’t fear new experiences
🔹 Know both yourself and your opponent
🔹 Even rivals may become allies
🔹 Pay attention to appearance
 
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Life begins and ends alone
🔹 People can’t be remade
🔹 Let go of the old to grasp the new
🔹 Keep good deeds discreet
🔹 Others’ fortunes may look bigger
🔹 Envy only weakens you
 
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 West
🔹 Follow your heart—it’s your time
🔹 A large family is a blessing
🔹 Two are better than one, three better still
🔹 Your role or authority may expand
🔹 Relationships broaden and strengthen
🔹 Unite as one team
 
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Don’t keep ideas in your head—write them down
🔹 Manual effort feels more natural than automatic
🔹 Stretch often to refresh the body
🔹 Helping each other is the way of life
🔹 A gathering or dinner may occur
🔹 Be smart with social media
 
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 East
🔹 A leisurely, relaxed day
🔹 Peace surrounds you
🔹 Awaited news or events may arrive
🔹 Show leadership and achieve goals
🔹 Enjoy accomplishment and success
🔹 Your image improves—today you’re the star
 
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
tags Today's fortune

More in Today's Fortune

Thursday's Fortune: Let go of regret and find joy in the small things

Wednesday's Fortune: Act with confidence and generosity

Tuesday's Fortune: Keep both feet on the ground and stay balanced

Monday's fortune: Keep an even keel and think about tomorrow

Sunday's fortune: Satisfaction found in harmony and connection

Related Stories

Monday's fortune: Decision-making is key

Sunday's fortune: Maintaining balance in family life

Sunday's fortune: Rock out with your relationships

Thursday's fortune: Relationship growth and opportunities for connection

Thursday's fortune: Seize opportunities for gain, but don't be greedy
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)