Football legend Lee Dong-gook's son joins LA Galaxy youth squad
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 09:17 Updated: 25 Sep. 2025, 09:20
Lee Si-an, the 10-year-old son of Korean football legend Lee Dong-gook, has passed the entry test for the youth team of MLS club LA Galaxy, his family said on Wednesday.
Lee’s wife, Lee Soo-jin, shared on Instagram that the LA Galaxy youth team director invited Lee Si-an to join the squad and delivered the acceptance message.
“We imagined many scenarios and thought about them until late at night,” she wrote. “If Si-an joined a K League club like Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, people would say it was because of his father and call it favoritism. I was afraid of that.
“Because we had family in the United States, we decided to take the chance and try out for youth teams there.”
Lee Si-an's father Lee Dong-gook spent the majority of his career at Jeonbuk, where he scored 209 goals across 454 appearances as the top scorer in club history. He also holds the all-time top scorer in the K League title with 228 goals.
Lee Si-an reportedly took a test for several other MLS youth teams as well, including Los Angeles FC and San Diego FC.
“This acceptance means more than just joining a team,” Lee Soo-jin said. “It shows that Si-an’s pure effort and skill have been recognized. I am deeply grateful to everyone who encouraged and supported him.”
Lee Si-an, currently a fifth grader, appeared on the KBS entertainment show “The Return of Superman” (2013-) and became known by the nickname “Daebak.”
"Daebak" means "jackpot" or "great success" in Korean.
