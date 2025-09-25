 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits northwest Venezuela
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

6.1-magnitude earthquake hits northwest Venezuela

Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 09:17
A member of Bolivarian Militia marches in support of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sept. 23. [AP/YONHAP]

A member of Bolivarian Militia marches in support of President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, on Sept. 23. [AP/YONHAP]

 
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted northwest Venezuela on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
 
The agency said the epicenter, with a depth of 6.2 miles, was in the community of Mene Grande, more than 370 miles west of the capital, Caracas.
 

Related Article

Venezuela's government did not immediately release information on the earthquake. 

AP
tags Venezuela Earthquake

More in World

Hillary Clinton slams RFK Jr. and the spread of 'crackpot ideas,' saying they are costing lives

6.1-magnitude earthquake hits northwest Venezuela

Global commission on military AI use calls for legally binding agreements to keep nuclear weapons under human control

1 detainee killed and 2 others critically injured in Dallas ICE facility, Homeland Security says

Massive sinkhole opens near hospital in Bangkok

Related Stories

Homeland Security Secretary Noem visits the El Salvador prison where deported Venezuelans are held

Aid on the way

Venezuela says U.S. Navy raided a tuna boat in the Caribbean as tensions rise

Nearly 200 Venezuelans migrants are flown home from Guantanamo Bay, with layover in Honduras

2.9 magnitude aftershock reported following Goesan quake
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)