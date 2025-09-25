6.1-magnitude earthquake hits northwest Venezuela
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 09:17
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted northwest Venezuela on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The agency said the epicenter, with a depth of 6.2 miles, was in the community of Mene Grande, more than 370 miles west of the capital, Caracas.
Venezuela's government did not immediately release information on the earthquake.
