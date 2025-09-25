HD Hyundai still committed to Saudi shipbuilding
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 17:17
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
HD Hyundai and Saudi Arabia's investment minister reaffirmed their cooperation on completing two shipbuilding projects worth a combined $5.77 billion and establishing a local shipbuilding supply chain in the Middle Eastern country.
The announcement followed a high-level meeting between HD Hyundai Executive Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun and Saudi Investment Minister H.E. Khalid AlFalih at Banyan Tree Hotel in central Seoul, the company said Thursday.
Despite being touted as one of the biggest shipbuilding projects overseas by a Korean shipbuilder, the Saudi projects have encountered delays.
HD Hyundai is currently building the International Maritime Industries (IMI) shipyard and a plant for engine manufacturer Makeen at the King Salman Maritime Industrial Complex for Maritime Industries in Al Jubail on Saudi Arabia’s eastern coast. The shipyard is scheduled for full operation in 2026, with the engine facility following in 2027.
Also attending the meeting were Sulaiman M. Albabtain, CEO of Saudi state-owned shipbuilding holding company Sofon, which oversees the kingdom’s shipbuilding and maritime operations, and Joo Won-ho, head of HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ naval and special ship division. The two sides also explored potential cooperation in naval defense projects.
"Saudi Arabia is a trusted business partner with whom we have enjoyed longstanding cooperation,” said Chung. “The IMI Shipyard is a symbolic project that demonstrates how HD Hyundai has grown in half a century into a company exporting its design expertise. We will thus give our best efforts to its operation and make it one of the world's best shipyards.”
Following the meeting, participants held a roundtable session focused on expanding ship construction in Saudi Arabia and establishing a local shipbuilding supply chain.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)