 Hillary Clinton slams RFK Jr. and the spread of 'crackpot ideas,' saying they are costing lives
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Hillary Clinton slams RFK Jr. and the spread of 'crackpot ideas,' saying they are costing lives

Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 09:21
In this file photo dated Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at Georgetown Law's second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture, in Washington. Clinton told the BBC on Tuesday Nov. 12, 2019, that she's “dumbfounded” the U.K. government has failed to release a report on Russian influence in British politics as the country prepares for national elections on Dec 12. [AP/YONHAP]

In this file photo dated Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at Georgetown Law's second annual Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lecture, in Washington. Clinton told the BBC on Tuesday Nov. 12, 2019, that she's “dumbfounded” the U.K. government has failed to release a report on Russian influence in British politics as the country prepares for national elections on Dec 12. [AP/YONHAP]

 
Hillary Clinton on Wednesday slammed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and accused the Trump administration of turning “the clock back” on public health.
 
Clinton expressed alarm about people in the country listening to “crackpot ideas” after a press conference Monday in which the Secretary of Health and Human Services and President Donald Trump made a series of unproven statements about Tylenol, childhood vaccines and autism.
 

Related Article

 
“I mean, this is so crazy, it’s so wrongheaded, it’s so shortsighted. And it’s going to cause deaths,” she said during an appearance Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” "These guys want to literally turn the clock back.”
 
Clinton, the former secretary of state and Trump’s 2016 Democratic opponent for president, said the statements would lead to confusion.
 
“When your president says something, when a Kennedy, who’s the secretary of HHS, says something, what are you supposed to believe?” she asked.
 
“You know, people are confused. And too many Americans are listening to this, you know, very destructive anti-science tirade that we’re hearing from this administration. And it’s going to cost lives. It already is costing lives.”
 
In a statement, White House spokesman Kush Desai chided Clinton, saying that her “open contempt and condescension toward everyday Americans is exactly why she so devastatingly lost in 2016 to President Trump and why she’s no longer relevant.” 

AP
tags Hillary Clinton RFK Jr. Vaccine

More in World

Hillary Clinton slams RFK Jr. and the spread of 'crackpot ideas,' saying they are costing lives

6.1-magnitude earthquake hits northwest Venezuela

Global commission on military AI use calls for legally binding agreements to keep nuclear weapons under human control

1 detainee killed and 2 others critically injured in Dallas ICE facility, Homeland Security says

Massive sinkhole opens near hospital in Bangkok

Related Stories

Clinton’s regret, Merkel’s excuse

Jeju Forum is a hybrid of real and virtual participation

Trump Jr. to meet with Korean conglomerate chiefs in Seoul

JR of NU'EST to make acting debut in drama series

Novavax Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)