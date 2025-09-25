Homeland Security stirs controversy with video likening immigration crackdowns to catching Pokémon
Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 16:43 Updated: 25 Sep. 2025, 16:48
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is under fire after releasing a video that portrays its crackdown on immigrants in the country illegally as if they were Pokémon being caught.
On Tuesday, DHS posted a one-minute video on its official X account with the caption: “Gotta Catch ’Em All.”
The video cuts between scenes of Ash Ketchum, the main character of the popular Japanese animation, throwing Poké Balls to capture the creatures, and DHS agents arresting undocumented immigrants. The show’s iconic theme song plays in the background, and the DHS’s full name appears styled after the Pokémon logo as well.
But the footage quickly turns violent. DHS officials are shown blowing up houses to catch suspects, handcuffing them and brandishing weapons.
At the end of the video, mug shots of those arrested are styled as Pokémon trading cards. The cards list alleged crimes ranging from murder and burglary to rape and child abuse.
The video drew mixed reactions online. Some supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump cheered the message, calling for the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants. But others criticized DHS for trivializing violent arrests by editing them into a childhood cartoon.
“These are human beings, with families, most of whom contribute to their communities," read one comment with over 4,900 likes. "Rounding people up and interning them is just a fun Pokémon meme?”
“You would never see the government in the UK or Germany or anywhere in Europe releasing something this hilarious and in your face about deporting illegal aliens,” another comment with over 5,600 likes read. “President Trump is amazing. He has an entirely different personality and I voted for this 100 [percent].”
Other commenters tagged the official accounts of Nintendo and Pokémon, asking if the post didn’t clash with copyright or political issues.
Nintendo, which owns the rights to Pokémon, has not released an official statement.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)