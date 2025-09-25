 Homeland Security stirs controversy with video likening immigration crackdowns to catching Pokémon
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Homeland Security stirs controversy with video likening immigration crackdowns to catching Pokémon

Published: 25 Sep. 2025, 16:43 Updated: 25 Sep. 2025, 16:48
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security released a video on X on Sept. 23 that portrays its crackdown on immigrants in the country illegally as if they were Pokémon being caught. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security released a video on X on Sept. 23 that portrays its crackdown on immigrants in the country illegally as if they were Pokémon being caught. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is under fire after releasing a video that portrays its crackdown on immigrants in the country illegally as if they were Pokémon being caught.
 
On Tuesday, DHS posted a one-minute video on its official X account with the caption: “Gotta Catch ’Em All.”
 

Related Article

The video cuts between scenes of Ash Ketchum, the main character of the popular Japanese animation, throwing Poké Balls to capture the creatures, and DHS agents arresting undocumented immigrants. The show’s iconic theme song plays in the background, and the DHS’s full name appears styled after the Pokémon logo as well.
 
But the footage quickly turns violent. DHS officials are shown blowing up houses to catch suspects, handcuffing them and brandishing weapons.
 
At the end of the video, mug shots of those arrested are styled as Pokémon trading cards. The cards list alleged crimes ranging from murder and burglary to rape and child abuse.
 
The video drew mixed reactions online. Some supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump cheered the message, calling for the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants. But others criticized DHS for trivializing violent arrests by editing them into a childhood cartoon.
 
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security released a video on X on Sept. 23 that portrays its crackdown on immigrants in the country illegally as if they were Pokémon being caught. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security released a video on X on Sept. 23 that portrays its crackdown on immigrants in the country illegally as if they were Pokémon being caught. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
“These are human beings, with families, most of whom contribute to their communities," read one comment with over 4,900 likes. "Rounding people up and interning them is just a fun Pokémon meme?”
 
“You would never see the government in the UK or Germany or anywhere in Europe releasing something this hilarious and in your face about deporting illegal aliens,” another comment with over 5,600 likes read. “President Trump is amazing. He has an entirely different personality and I voted for this 100 [percent].”
 
Other commenters tagged the official accounts of Nintendo and Pokémon, asking if the post didn’t clash with copyright or political issues.
 
Nintendo, which owns the rights to Pokémon, has not released an official statement.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags immigrant arrest homeland security pokemon x

More in World

Outgoing Japanese leader expected to visit Korea next week for talks with Lee

Taiwanese social media post revealing restroom codes for Hongdae stores draws controversy

HD Hyundai still committed to Saudi shipbuilding

Homeland Security stirs controversy with video likening immigration crackdowns to catching Pokémon

China's Xi takes a step back, putting a lieutenant in the limelight at UN meeting

Related Stories

The hunt continues

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 special edition sold out on Pokemon craze

Lil Nas X pleads not guilty to felony charges of assaulting police

‘Homeland economics’ can’t last forever

‘Homeland economics’ can’t last forever (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)