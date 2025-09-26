Trump claims Korea's $350 billion investment will be delivered 'up front'
Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 11:41
U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday once again emphasized that Korea will invest $350 billion in the United States under a trade agreement between the two countries — and stressed that the amount would be “up front.”
Speaking at an executive order signing ceremony at the White House, Trump said the United States had not been treated fairly by other countries in the past but was now performing better than ever.
"As you know, in Japan, it's $550 billion. South Korea is $350 billion that's up front," he said.
Trump’s remarks came as Washington and Seoul remain at odds over the structure of the $350 billion investment, which has become the most contentious issue in the trade negotiations.
While Korea is seeking to minimize its equity investment and reduce its financial burden through guarantees, the United States is pushing for a Japan-style framework in which it selects the investment targets, receives the majority of profits — up to 90 percent — and requires investment in the form of equity.
BY KIM EUN-BIN
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
