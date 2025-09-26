Foreign currency deposits hit 32-month high in August: BOK

Foreign currency deposits in Korea surged to their highest level in over two and a half years last month, driven by corporate deposits, central bank data showed Friday.Outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits held by residents had stood at $107.64 billion as of the end of August, up $2.49 billion from a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).It marked the highest level since January 2023, when foreign currency deposits stood at $109.25 billion.Residents include Korean citizens, foreigners who have resided in the country for more than six months and foreign companies. The data excludes interbank foreign currency deposits.The growth came as corporate foreign currency deposits rose by $2.54 billion on month to $92.96 billion, while individual holdings edged down by $40 million to $14.69 billion.By currency, dollar-denominated deposits rose by $2.24 billion to $90.96 billion, and Japanese yen-denominated deposits went up $290 million to $9.04 billion.Euro-denominated deposits grew $60 million to $5.13 billion, while Chinese yuan-denominated deposits shed $60 million to $1.13 billion."The increase in dollar deposits was attributable to a rise in investor deposits at securities firms and the receipt of current account payments by some companies," a BOK official said.Yonhap