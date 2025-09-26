 Kospi slumps, won tumbles past 1,410 on tariff concerns
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi slumps, won tumbles past 1,410 on tariff concerns

Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 10:03
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Sept. 26. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Sept. 26. [YONHAP]

 
Shares started lower Friday on escalating concerns over protracted tariff negotiations with the United States as the won sharply depreciated against the dollar. 
 
The Kospi lost 32.73 points, or 0.94 percent, to 3,438.38 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 
The local currency was quoted at 1,410.5 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 0.71 percent from the previous session of 1,400.6 won.  
 

Related Article

 
Overnight, U.S. President Donald Trump called South Korea's $350 billion investment commitment "up front" amid the ongoing Seoul-Washington negotiations for details of investment packages following their initial agreement in August.
 
U.S. stocks fell for the third day Thursday as the market lost momentum after record high rallies earlier in the week. The Dow Jones dropped 0.38 percent, and the Nasdaq decreased 0.5 percent.
 
In Seoul, large-cap shares led the early decline.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dipped 1.63 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix slipped 2.81 percent.
 
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution lost 1.52 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor skidded 0.83 percent.
 
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics retreated 1.57 percent, and Kakao, a leading IT firm, sank 2.85 percent.
 
 

BY PARK EUN-JEE, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags market share stock kospi won

More in Finance

Kospi slumps, won tumbles past 1,410 on tariff concerns

Lee tells Wall Street investors ‘halt’ in North Korean nuclear program will reduce security risks

Korean President Lee rings the New York Stock Exchange opening bell, woos U.S. investors

Kospi ends nearly flat on U.S. inflation data expectations, Fed chair's remarks

Over 60 pct of risky PF loans restructured as of end-June: watchdog

Related Stories

Kospi opens higher on chip gains, foreign buying

Seoul stocks open lower on Powell's remarks on stock market

Kospi closes up 1.54% to maintain record streak

Kospi slides 0.46% as investors cash in on rally

Kospi sets fresh all-time high on chips, batteries
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)