 DB Insurance acquires U.S.-based specialty insurer Fortegra for $1.6B
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

DB Insurance acquires U.S.-based specialty insurer Fortegra for $1.6B

Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 19:44 Updated: 26 Sep. 2025, 19:49
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


DB Insurance's headquarters in Gangnam District, southern Seoul [JOONGANG ILBO]

DB Insurance's headquarters in Gangnam District, southern Seoul [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
DB Insurance announced Friday that it acquired The Fortegra Group, a U.S.-based specialty insurer, for 2.3 trillion won ($1.63 billion), marking the first time a Korean insurer has purchased a U.S. insurance company — and the largest overseas merger and acquisition by a Korean insurance firm to date.
 
DB said in a regulatory filing that it signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Fortegra's outstanding shares from its major shareholders, Tiptree and Warburg Pincus.
 

Related Article

Founded in 1978, Fortegra is an insurance group that operates in the United States, Britain and Italy. The company posted $3.07 billion in gross written premiums last year and approximately $1.4 billion in net income.
 
The deal is expected to close in the first half of next year, pending regulatory approval.
 
“This transaction will be executed with internal funds,” DB said. “This is the largest acquisition in terms of transaction value among all cases of Korean insurers acquiring overseas companies.”
 
Industry watchers see the deal as part of DB's push to secure new sources of revenue in global markets, as Korea's insurance market faces stagnation due to population aging and intensifying competition.
 
The company has expanded its overseas presence in recent years, particularly in the United States, China and Southeast Asia. Last year, it acquired stakes in two Vietnamese insurers — Vietnam National Aviation Insurance Corporation and Saigon Hanoi Insurance.
 
“We aim to enhance customer value and market competitiveness by combining Fortegra’s expertise with DB Insurance’s global network and capital strength,” said Park Ki-hyun, head of DB’s overseas business division.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM SEON-MI [[email protected]]
tags Korea DB Insurance Fortegra Group insurance

More in Industry

Seoul's 'ambitious' zero-emissions vehicle plan leaves automakers with zero optimism

DB Insurance acquires U.S.-based specialty insurer Fortegra for $1.6B

Hankook Tire supplies tires for BMW's new i4 Gran Coupe

HD Hyundai launches fully owned Singapore subsidiary to boost efficiency

Shinsegae appoints 32 new executives, including first woman CEO

Related Stories

Kyobo asks oversight board to punish Deloitte accountants

Korea's insurance firms see capital adequacy ratio decline in Q2

Autonomous car insurance to be available soon

Kyobo Life Insurance gets greenlight to enter Myanmar

Kakao approved to offer non-life insurance products
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)