 Global real estate agency CBRE holds seminar on U.S. site selection for Korean firms
Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 14:44
CBRE Group executives partake in a fireside chat as part of a seminar hosted by CBRE Korea Desk North America and the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea on Sept. 25. [AMCHAM]

The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (Amcham) and CBRE Group’s Korea Desk North America (KDNA) co-hosted a seminar on U.S. site selection for Korean companies, drawing more than 200 domestic and foreign professionals, Amcham said Friday.
 
The Thursday event featured strategies from CBRE, the global real estate consultancy, on leasing, location incentives, labor markets, project management and supply chain resilience.
 

"Site selection has become one of the most critical factors for long-term success. It goes far beyond acquiring land — it requires the right incentives, skilled talent, efficient logistics and strong local partnerships," Amcham Chairman and CEO James Kim said in his opening remarks.
 
He added that Korean companies are at a "pivotal stage" of U.S. expansion, particularly in sectors such as semiconductors, electric vehicles, batteries, clean energy and shipbuilding.
 
CBRE KDNA Senior Vice President Sofi Choi and CBRE Senior Vice President Stephanie Park moderated the panel discussion, centered on specific strategies and case studies of real-world U.S. expansion cases.
 
The event marked CBRE's first large-scale seminar in Korea.
 
"As the global market and supply chains continue to evolve, we are committed to helping Korean companies achieve long-term success," Executive Vice President Steven Chon said.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
