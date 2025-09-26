 HD Hyundai launches fully owned Singapore subsidiary to boost efficiency
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

HD Hyundai launches fully owned Singapore subsidiary to boost efficiency

Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 18:56
A ship under construction is seen at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' shipyard in Dong District, Ulsan, on July 31. [YONHAP]

A ship under construction is seen at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries' shipyard in Dong District, Ulsan, on July 31. [YONHAP]

 
Korean shipbuilding group HD Hyundai said Friday it has established a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore to enhance the management of its overseas businesses.
 
HD Hyundai, formerly Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, recently set up HD Hyundai Asia Holdings in the city-state, a company spokesperson said.
 

Related Article

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), a subholding company of HD Hyundai, will invest 452.1 billion won ($319 million) on Nov. 28 for a 60 percent stake in the Singaporean unit, the company said in a regulatory filing.
 
Its affiliates will also invest in the unit for tighter control of the group's overseas operations.
 
HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, one of three affiliates under HD KSOE, along with HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, said it will inject 252.4 billion won for a 31.1 percent stake in the subsidiary on the same date.
 
HD Hyundai Mipo Dockyard said it will contribute 72.5 billion won for an 8.9 percent stake.

Yonhap
tags hd hyundai shipyard singapore

More in Industry

Seoul's 'ambitious' zero-emissions vehicle plan leaves automakers with zero optimism

DB Insurance acquires U.S.-based specialty insurer Fortegra for $1.6B

Hankook Tire supplies tires for BMW's new i4 Gran Coupe

HD Hyundai launches fully owned Singapore subsidiary to boost efficiency

Shinsegae appoints 32 new executives, including first woman CEO

Related Stories

Hyundai Heavy, Mipo to merge as defense vessel demand rises

Welding robots to replace humans in HD Hyundai's shipyards by 2027

HD Hyundai provides financial support to families of shipyard accident victims

Shipbuilders' shares surge after Indian delegation’s visit

HD Korea Shipbuilding wins $500 million order for ethane carriers
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)