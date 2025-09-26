Hankook Tire supplies tires for BMW's new i4 Gran Coupe

Hankook Tire & Technology, the world's seventh-largest tire maker by sales, said on Friday it started supplying tires for BMW's new i4 Gran Coupe model early this year.Hankook Tire has provided the high-performance electric vehicle-only iON tires for the new i4 as original equipment (OE) since April, the company said in a press release.Hankook has already supplied OE tires for MINI models, BMW's 1-5 and 7 series, the X1, X3 and X5 sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as the iX, BMW's electric flagship SUV.To strengthen its global brand image, Hankook Tire has provided OE tires for 280 vehicle models from 50 foreign carmakers, including Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.While supplying OE tires to car manufacturers does not generate significant revenue, securing major global clients helps bolster brand recognition and can lead to stronger brand value and higher product prices over time.For tire makers, the more profitable business lies in selling replacement equipment (RE) tires in the after-sales market.Last year, Hankook Tire earned 88 percent of its total revenue from abroad.The company operates eight plants worldwide — two in Korea, one in Hungary, one in the United States, three in China and one in Indonesia — with a combined annual production capacity of 100 million tires.Yonhap