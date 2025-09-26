 Hankook Tire supplies tires for BMW's new i4 Gran Coupe
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Hankook Tire supplies tires for BMW's new i4 Gran Coupe

Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 18:57
This file photo provided by Hankook Tire & Technology shows the electric vehicle-only iON tires installed in BMW's new i4 Gran Coupe model. [HANKOOK TIRE]

This file photo provided by Hankook Tire & Technology shows the electric vehicle-only iON tires installed in BMW's new i4 Gran Coupe model. [HANKOOK TIRE]

 
Hankook Tire & Technology, the world's seventh-largest tire maker by sales, said on Friday it started supplying tires for BMW's new i4 Gran Coupe model early this year.
 
Hankook Tire has provided the high-performance electric vehicle-only iON tires for the new i4 as original equipment (OE) since April, the company said in a press release.
 

Related Article

Hankook has already supplied OE tires for MINI models, BMW's 1-5 and 7 series, the X1, X3 and X5 sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as the iX, BMW's electric flagship SUV.
 
To strengthen its global brand image, Hankook Tire has provided OE tires for 280 vehicle models from 50 foreign carmakers, including Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.
 
While supplying OE tires to car manufacturers does not generate significant revenue, securing major global clients helps bolster brand recognition and can lead to stronger brand value and higher product prices over time.
 
For tire makers, the more profitable business lies in selling replacement equipment (RE) tires in the after-sales market.
 
Last year, Hankook Tire earned 88 percent of its total revenue from abroad.
 
The company operates eight plants worldwide — two in Korea, one in Hungary, one in the United States, three in China and one in Indonesia — with a combined annual production capacity of 100 million tires.

Yonhap
tags hankook tire

More in Industry

Seoul's 'ambitious' zero-emissions vehicle plan leaves automakers with zero optimism

DB Insurance acquires U.S.-based specialty insurer Fortegra for $1.6B

Hankook Tire supplies tires for BMW's new i4 Gran Coupe

HD Hyundai launches fully owned Singapore subsidiary to boost efficiency

Shinsegae appoints 32 new executives, including first woman CEO

Related Stories

Minority shareholders win Hankook & Company board seat

Hankook signs deal to supply tires for e-tron GT

MBK raises bid to acquire Hankook Tire as family feud heats up

Hankook Tire family feud escalates as brothers wrestle for control

Hankook Tire to invest 2.1 tln won for U.S. plant expansion
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)