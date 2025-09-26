서울 입성 앞둔 치폴레, 인기 유지할까
Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 15:41
Chipotle's Seoul debut will make a splash. But will it last?
서울 입성 앞둔 치폴레, 인기 유지할까
Korea JoongAng Daily 10면 기사
Friday-Sunday, September 19-21, 2025
Chipotle is finally answering the call of Korean fans. The popular Mexican chain, best known for its customizable burrito bowls, will open its first Asian location in Seoul next year.
customizable: 취향대로 고를 수 있는
win over: 환심을 사다, 마음을 얻다
치폴레가 드디어 한국 팬들의 요구에 응답한다. 취향대로 고를 수 있도록 부리토 볼로 유명한 이 멕시코 음식 체인은 내년에 서울에 첫 아시아 매장을 연다.
But can it win over Korea's picky diners in an already fiercely competitive dining scene?
picky diners: 입맛이 까다로운 손님
하지만 이미 경쟁이 극심한 외식 시장에서 치폴레가 한국의 입맛 까다로운 손님의 마음을 얻을 수 있을까?
One thing’s for sure. Korean taste buds are ready. Mexican cuisine has gone from niche to mainstream in record time. Over the past decade, not only have major franchises expanded nationwide, but a growing number of mom-and-pop eateries — from American-style spots like Cuchara to authentic taquerias — have also been popping up.
taste bud: 미뢰, 입맛
mom-and-pop eatery: 개인이 운영하는 작은 식당
한 가지 확실한 건 한국인의 입맛은 이미 준비됐다는 것이다. 멕시코 음식은 틈새시장에서 단숨에 주류로 자리 잡았다. 지난 10년 동안 대형 프랜차이즈가 전국적으로 확산됐을 뿐 아니라, 쿠차라 같은 미국식 매장부터 정통 타케리아까지 개인이 운영하는 식당들도 꾸준히 늘어났다.
Chipotle’s success, however, will depend not only on how the brand adapts to local tastes, but also on how it handles the skepticism and questions already surrounding its much-hyped debut.
하지만 치폴레의 성공 여부는 현지 입맛에 어떻게 맞추는가뿐만 아니라, 이미 큰 화제가 된 만큼 따라붙는 회의적인 시선과 의문들을 어떻게 해소하는가에 달려 있다.
A rising appetite for Mexican food
멕시코 음식에 대한 관심 증가
When deciding what to eat — a central part of daily life for Koreans — “Mexican” has now become one of the go-to options for many in Korea.
go-to option: 흔히 선택하는 옵션, 단골 선택지
한국인들에게 있어 중요한 일상인 ‘오늘 뭐 먹을까’ 고민에 이제 멕시코 음식이 많은 이들의 단골 선택지 중 하나가 됐다.
While the exact number of Mexican restaurants in Korea is unavailable — government data categorizes eateries only as Korean, Chinese or Japanese — anyone walking down a main street can see how easy it’s become to grab a taco these days.
categorize: 분류하다
멕시코 식당 수에 대한 정확한 통계는 없는데, 이는 정부가 식당을 한식, 중식, 일식, 기타 등으로만 분류하기 때문이다. 하지만 길거리만 걸어도 타코 사 먹기가 얼마나 쉬워졌는지 알 수 있다.
The popularity is just as obvious on delivery platforms.
obvious: 당연한, 뚜렷한
인기는 배달플랫폼에서도 두드러진다.
On Baedal Minjok, one of the country’s largest delivery apps, the number of restaurants selling tacos surpassed 21,000 as of April, a 20 percent increase compared to two years ago, according to its official data. Taco orders also surged from 80,000 in 2022 to 145,000 in 2024.
surpass: 넘어가다, 초과하다
surge: 급증하다
국내 최대 배달 앱 중 하나인 배달의민족에 따르면, 지난 4월 기준 타코를 판매하는 음식점 수는 2만1000 곳을 넘어섰다. 이는 2년 전보다 20% 늘어난 수치다. 타코 주문 건수도 2022년 8만건에서 2024년 14만5000건으로 급증했다.
Social media tells a similar story.
소셜미디어에서도 양상은 비슷하다.
Baedal Minjok's report shows that mentions of tacos across social media platforms including Instagram and Naver blogs began rising in 2014, and peaked in 2017 before dipping and starting to climb again in 2021.
peak: 정점에 이르다
dip: 줄어들다, 하락하다
배달의민족 보고서에 따르면, 인스타그램과 네이버 블로그를 포함한 소셜미디어에서 타코에 대한 언급이 2014년부터 늘기 시작해 2017년에 정점을 찍은 뒤 감소했다가 2021년부터 다시 증가하기 시작했다.
Another major delivery app, Coupang Eats, even lists Mexican as a stand-alone category — while Vietnamese and Thai food remain lumped under “Asian” — a clear sign that Mexican cuisine has gone mainstream.
stand-alone category: 독립된 카테고리
lumped under: ~로 묶이다
go mainstream: 대중화되다
또 다른 주요 배달앱인 쿠팡이츠는 아예 멕시코 음식을 독립된 카테고리로 분류한다. 반면 베트남 음식과 태국 음식은 여전히 ‘아시아’ 항목으로 묶여 있다. 이는 멕시코 음식이 대중화되었음을 보여주는 명확한 신호다.
Franchises have been crucial to this expansion.
crucial: 결정적인, 매우 중요한
프랜차이즈는 이러한 확산에 결정적인 역할을 했다.
Texas-based On the Border, one of the pioneers of Mexican dining in Korea, opened its first branch in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, in 2007 and now operates nine outlets.
pioneer: 선구자
텍사스에 본사를 둔 온더보더는 한국의 멕시코 음식 선구자다. 2007년 서울 서대문구에 첫 매장을 열었으며 현재는 지점 아홉 곳을 운영하고 있다.
Homegrown brands such as Godeat and Casa de Tacos have also grown rapidly, with Godeat boasting over 45 locations nationwide.
homegrown brand: 토종 브랜드
boast: 자랑하다
갓잇, 까사 데 타코스 같은 토종 브랜드도 빠르게 성장하고 있다. 이중 갓잇은 전국에 45개가 넘는 매장 수를 자랑한다.
WRITTEN BY WOO JI-WON AND TRANSLATED BY JIN EUN-SOO
