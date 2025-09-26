Housing prices continue to rise despite government measures (KOR)

The Korean government has unveiled two real estate packages this year, yet housing prices in Seoul continue to climb. The June 27 measures aimed to strengthen household debt controls, while the Sept. 7 plan focused on expanding housing supply and managing mortgage demand. Neither had a lasting effect. Transactions slowed briefly after the announcements, but the upward trend in prices did not break. Economists at the Bank of Korea noted that the impact was weaker than past efforts.Apartment prices in Seoul rose 4.8 percent in August alone. Housing-related loans increased by 7 trillion won in July and August. Anxiety that “it may soon be too late to buy” fueled borrowing and purchases. After the September measures, prices climbed not only in the Gangnam districts and the Mapo-Yongsan-Seongdong area but also in Nowon, Dobong and Geumcheon. The spread of increases highlights the limits of policy centered on curbing demand. Rather than calming the market, repeated restrictions have stoked fears that homes will only become more expensive.The rental market is under even greater strain. Mortgage restrictions intended to block speculative gap investments have reduced the supply ofcontracts. Landlords who relied on deposits for financing have pulled back, while tenants are staying put under renewal rights. The number of listings has decreased, driving jeonse prices higher and exacerbating the insecurity faced by young and low-income households. Talk of tighter loan-to-value rules after Chuseok has raised concern that the government could further inflame expectations of rising prices. Projections that Mapo and Seongdong may be designated land transaction permit zones have already sent prices higher in neighboring Eunpyeong and Dongdaemun.What is needed, analysts argue, is a clear and sustained signal on supply. Authorities should release underutilized greenbelt land and ease restrictions on redevelopment and reconstruction projects. Long-term commitments to steady supply in areas of high demand are crucial to counter the perception that home prices will inevitably continue to rise. Without such steps, Korea risks repeating a pattern seen under previous progressive administrations, when attempts to suppress demand only led to further price gains.Ineffective regulation also hinders monetary policy, preventing the Bank of Korea from adjusting interest rates as needed. Demand management through taxes and lending rules still has a role, but the key to stabilizing the housing market remains supply. The government must send a clear message that it will consistently expand housing to curb instability.정부가 올해 두 차례 부동산 대책을 내놨지만, 서울을 중심으로 한 집값 불안은 오히려 확산하고 있다. 6월 가계부채 관리 강화를 골자로 한 ‘6·27 대책’, 9월 주택공급 확대 및 대출수요 관리 방안을 담은 ‘9·7 대책’ 모두 시장 안정 효과는 제한적이었다. 규제 직후 일시적으로 거래가 위축됐지만 가격 상승세는 꺾이지 않았다. 지속적인 공급 확대 시그널이 없었기 때문이다. 한국은행조차 “과거 대책 대비 가격 상승 폭 둔화 정도가 미미하다”고 평가했다.서울 아파트값은 8월에만 전년 동월 대비 4.8% 올랐다. 7~8월 두 달간 주택 관련 대출도 7조원 증가했다. 규제 발표 직전 “지금 아니면 못 산다”는 불안 심리가 이른바 ‘영끌’ 심리를 자극했기 때문이다. 9·7 대책 이후 강남 3구와 마용성(마포·용산·성동)은 물론 노도금(노원·도봉·금천) 등의 지역까지 상승세가 확산된 점은 두 차례 정책의 한계를 단적으로 드러낸다. 거듭된 수요 억제 일변도의 처방이 되레 매수 심리를 부추기는 역효과를 낳고 있는 것이다.전세 시장은 더 급박하다. 갭투자 차단을 겨냥한 대출 규제가 전세 공급 기능을 약화하면서 전세 매물이 급감했다. 집주인들이 전세를 통한 자금 조달에 제약을 받자 신규 매물이 사라지고, 기존 세입자들은 계약갱신청구권을 활용해 눌러앉고 있다. 전세 보증금은 급등하고, 무주택 서민과 청년층의 주거 불안은 커졌다. 수요 억제가 임대차 시장 불안까지 일으킬 수 있다는 사실이 다시 확인된 셈이다. 그럼에도 정부가 추석 이후 주택담보대출비율(LTV) 강화 등 ‘더 센’ 대출 규제를 준비 중이라는 얘기가 나온다. 자칫 꿈틀대는 집값 상승에 기름을 붓는 격이 될 수 있다. 수요 억제 차원에서 ‘마성’(마포·성동)도 토지거래허가제 구역으로 지정될 것이란 전망까지 나오자 그 옆 ‘은동’(은평·동대문)에서도 신고가가 나오는 등 ‘집값 풍선’이 커지고 있다.지금 필요한 것은 파상적 공급 신호다. 이미 기능을 상실한 그린벨트를 과감히 해제하고, 재건축·재개발 규제를 대폭 완화해야 한다. 중요한 것은 중장기적인 공급 약속이다. 수요가 있는 곳에 꾸준히 공급을 늘린다면 “집값은 계속 오른다, 결국 영끌해서라도 사야겠다”는 투기 심리를 꺾을 수 있다. 그렇지 않으면 노무현·문재인 등 진보 정부마다 반복돼 온 ‘수요 억제 대책=집값 상승 전주곡’이라는 부동산 불패 인식을 깨기 어렵다. 효과 없는 부동산 규제는 한은이 금리를 내려야 할 때 내리지 못하는 문제까지 낳는다. 물론 적정한 세금 부과 등 수요 억제도 필요하다. 다만 시장 불안의 근원을 해소할 열쇠가 공급 확대라는 사실은 바뀌지 않는다. 정부는 수요가 있는 곳에 지속해서 공급하겠다는 명확한 시그널로 집값 불안을 차단해야 한다.