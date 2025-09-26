Jensen Huang’s investment in OpenAI (KOR)

“Toward the future of computing and humanity.”That was the message Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, wrote in marker on a DGX-1 supercomputer in 2016 before delivering the machine to OpenAI. Weighing about 61 kilograms (134 pounds), the box-shaped computer was one of Nvidia’s most powerful systems for training AI at the time. It symbolized Huang’s early commitment to the fledgling research lab.From the beginning, Huang’s ambition has been to place Nvidia at the center of computing’s future. He has described the rise of AI as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and positioned his company’s graphics processing units as the engines of machine intelligence. Building on the DGX-1, Nvidia rose to dominate the global information technology sector, becoming the leading supplier of chips that power advanced AI systems.Huang’s management style is often described as relentless, pushing technology and operations to exceed prior limits. That approach was evident in Nvidia’s latest move with OpenAI. Rather than remaining content with supplying chips, Huang has sought a foothold inside the service infrastructure itself by backing OpenAI as a strategic partner.This month, Nvidia and OpenAI announced a plan in which Nvidia would invest $100 billion in OpenAI in exchange for an equity stake. OpenAI, in turn, intends to use the funds to build a 10-gigawatt-scale data center. While details remain under negotiation, analysts note that the arrangement appears favorable for Nvidia: Much of the investment will likely flow back into its own revenues, since OpenAI’s data centers depend on Nvidia graphics processing units.Industry observers suggest OpenAI is seeking to widen the gap with rival services by securing long-term access to Nvidia’s computing power. For Nvidia, the investment represents not just sales but a deeper role in shaping how AI platforms operate.Some compare the move to the personal computer era, when Intel invested in Microsoft. Others argue this partnership could prove even more consequential, given the scale of AI adoption and the concentration of resources needed to support it.As both companies move ahead, the industry will be watching closely. The Nvidia-OpenAI alliance could redefine the balance of power in AI—and determine how computing’s future unfolds.“컴퓨팅과 인류의 미래를 위해.”엔비디아는 2016년 오픈AI에 인공지능(AI) 훈련용 컴퓨터 DGX-1을 제공했다. 납작한 상자 모양에 무게 약 61㎏인 DGX-1을 젠슨 황 최고경영자(CEO)가 직접 오픈AI에 가져다줬다. 위 문구는 그가 이 컴퓨터에 마커펜으로 적은 글의 일부. 이처럼 엔비디아는 오픈AI를 초기 단계 때부터 도왔다.젠슨 황의 목표는 ‘컴퓨팅의 미래’에 엔비디아가 주역으로 활약하는 것이다. 그는 앞서 AI 초창기에 ‘일생일대의 기회’라며 이 목표를 세웠고, 자사 그래픽처리장치(GPU)가 AI의 두뇌로 작동하게끔 준비했다. DGX-1을 발판 삼은 이후 성과를 거두며 엔비디아는 세계 정보기술(IT) 산업의 정상에 올랐다.젠슨 황의 경영 스타일 중 하나가 ‘끝까지 밀어붙인다’이다. 기술이든 운영이든 기존 한계를 넘어 최상을 추구한다. 최근 발표한 오픈AI에 대한 투자에서도 이런 스타일이 드러났다. AI의 핵심이지만 일부인 칩을 제공하는 데 안주하지 않고, 데이터센터를 통해 서비스를 제공하는 오픈AI라는 ‘센터’에 발을 들여놓는다는 의미에서다.엔비디아는 오픈AI에 1000억 달러를 투자해 지분을 확보하고 오픈AI는 이 투자를 받아 10기가와트 규모의 데이터센터를 구축하기로 했다고 양사는 발표했다. 세부 사항은 아직 합의되지 않았으나, 이 제휴는 일단 엔비디아에 유리해 보인다. 엔비디아가 오픈AI에 투자해 지분을 받는데, 투자액의 상당 부분이 오픈AI의 GPU 구매 대금으로 다시 엔비디아로 돌아오기 때문이다. 경쟁 서비스와의 격차를 벌리기 위해 오픈AI가 엔비디아를 끌어들인 듯하다는 등의 해설이 그래서 나왔다.거칠게 비유하면, 이 제휴는 과거 PC 시대에 인텔이 마이크로소프트에 지분 투자한 격이다. 아니, 그보다 더 파장이 클 결합이다. 이 제휴가 어떻게 전개될지 주시해야 하는 이유다.