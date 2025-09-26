All about 'love and brightness': boy band P1Harmony opens up about first English album and arena world tour
KIM JU-YEON
Boy band P1Harmony is dialing up the global volume, dropping its first English-language album, "EX," and kicking off a world tour that includes stops in North and Latin America.
The five-track EP, which dropped on Friday, leans into the band's more playful and lighthearted side, according to the members, containing songs that are "immediately relatable."
P1Harmony is now set to embark on the North American and Latin American legs of its world tour, starting with a concert at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Saturday. The band is set to perform in eight cities in Canada and the United States before leaving for Latin America.
The six members shared their thoughts on the release of their first English-language album — with Soul describing the experience as "surreal," and Keeho calling it a "challenge" — through FNC Entertainment's news release.
The members emphasized the EP's brighter mood, which contrasts with that of the band's previous tracks, such as "Siren" (2020), "Back Down" (2022) and "Killin' It" (2024).
Intak said the album embodies the group's "love and brightness," compared to its "powerful and energetic sides" that were shown before.
Jongseob also emphasized the casual feel of the songs, saying they reflected "everyday thoughts and experiences instead of superheroes or grand stories."
"Love is always nearby, and it finds its way to us. We wanted to open our hearts to that idea," Jiung said in response to what message he wanted to convey through the tracks.
He added that when producing the records, the members worked hard to make sure that nothing felt awkward or forced as English was not their native language.
"Naturalness was key," he said.
The members shared their excitement for the upcoming global concerts, which will mark P1Harmony's first arena tour in North America.
"Playing to bigger crowds and seeing more fans are incredibly exciting," Theo said.
"Our fans give meaning to stages like these. The bigger the venue, the more fun it gets," Jongseob added.
