Former Wanna One member Bae Jin-young to debut as solo artist
Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 12:55
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Bae Jin-young, best known as a former member of boy bands Wanna One and CIX, will make his debut as a solo artist with an EP in October, the singer's agency Aura Entertainment said Friday.
The EP comes eight years after Bae made his K-pop debut as a member of Wanna One, a band formed by CJ E&M through the second season of "Produce 101" (2017).
The album, titled "Still Young," will drop at 6 p.m. on Oct. 14.
According to Bae's agency, the EP embodies several themes: his unwavering passion, his strengthened skills, the spirit and ambition of youth and a new beginning.
"Bae Jin-young will showcase upgraded skills and new music, offering a different charm from his previous work," his agency said.
Bae was active as a member of Wanna One, known for songs like "Energetic" (2017) and "Beautiful" (2017), until the group's disbandment in 2019. He then joined CIX, debuting with tracks including "Movie Star" (2019), before leaving in August 2024.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)