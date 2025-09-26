 Mnet's K-pop audition program 'Boys II Planet' debuts new boy band Alpha Drive One
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Mnet's K-pop audition program 'Boys II Planet' debuts new boy band Alpha Drive One

Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 18:15
The eight final contestants of the K-pop audition program "Boys II Planet" stand on stage during the final episode of the show. [MNET]

The eight final contestants of the K-pop audition program "Boys II Planet" stand on stage during the final episode of the show. [MNET]

 
New boy band Alpha Drive One (ALD1) was formed through Mnet’s K-pop audition program “Boys II Planet,” which had its final broadcast live on Thursday.
 
The eight-member act consists of Lee Sang-won, Zhou Anxin, Heo Xinlong, Kim Geon-woo, Zhang Jiahao, Lee Leo, Chung Sang-hyeon and Kim Jun-seo. The group’s name symbolizes its ambition to become “the official team that drives forward to the top.”
 

Related Article

 
The final episode of the audition program marked the show’s highest ratings yet with 1.4 percent viewership nationwide. Streaming figures also surged, with the program recording a peak real-time share of 95 percent on Tving, while the number of global streams via Mnet Plus grew nearly sixfold compared to the previous week.
 
Fan participation was decisive in creating the final lineup. More than 26.5 million votes were cast across 223 regions, including over 23 million in the first round alone — roughly triple the number of votes from the show’s previous season.
 
Alpha Drive One’s official YouTube channel and social media accounts opened immediately after the lineup was announced, quickly drawing followers. Online platforms reflected the scale of global attention, with keywords related to the program topping charts on X, formerly Twitter and Weibo.
 
“Boys II Planet,” which began airing in July, featured 160 contestants — the largest pool in K-pop audition history. Over three months, the show documented the contestants' training and performances, building a “Planet Universe” storyline that expanded beyond the competition and into themes of personal growth and camaraderie.
 
With strong backing from its global fan base, Alpha Drive One will promote as a team for five years, Mnet said. The group is set to begin activities in Korea and abroad, with high expectations from fans for what role it will play in the next wave of K-pop, according to the audition show organizers.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Alpha Drive One ALD1 Boys II Planet audition Mnet

More in K-pop

Mnet's K-pop audition program 'Boys II Planet' debuts new boy band Alpha Drive One

Twice's Tzuyu releases collab 'Blink' with Corbyn Besson

All about 'love and brightness': Boy band P1Harmony opens up about first English album and arena world tour

Former Wanna One member Bae Jin-young to debut as solo artist

The Boyz's agency expresses 'regret' over failure to agree with QWER over light sticks

Related Stories

Korean, Chinese talent to form one boy band in 'Boys II Planet' audition show

Mnet’s 'Boys Planet' begins another round of recruitment for second season

Boys Planet's four contestants to debut as TOZ with 'Flare'

Nine finalists announced on 'Boys Planet' K-pop audition show

Applicants from over 60 regions register for Mnet’s 'Boys Planet'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)