Mnet's K-pop audition program 'Boys II Planet' debuts new boy band Alpha Drive One
Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 18:15
- LIM JEONG-WON
New boy band Alpha Drive One (ALD1) was formed through Mnet’s K-pop audition program “Boys II Planet,” which had its final broadcast live on Thursday.
The eight-member act consists of Lee Sang-won, Zhou Anxin, Heo Xinlong, Kim Geon-woo, Zhang Jiahao, Lee Leo, Chung Sang-hyeon and Kim Jun-seo. The group’s name symbolizes its ambition to become “the official team that drives forward to the top.”
The final episode of the audition program marked the show’s highest ratings yet with 1.4 percent viewership nationwide. Streaming figures also surged, with the program recording a peak real-time share of 95 percent on Tving, while the number of global streams via Mnet Plus grew nearly sixfold compared to the previous week.
Fan participation was decisive in creating the final lineup. More than 26.5 million votes were cast across 223 regions, including over 23 million in the first round alone — roughly triple the number of votes from the show’s previous season.
Alpha Drive One’s official YouTube channel and social media accounts opened immediately after the lineup was announced, quickly drawing followers. Online platforms reflected the scale of global attention, with keywords related to the program topping charts on X, formerly Twitter and Weibo.
“Boys II Planet,” which began airing in July, featured 160 contestants — the largest pool in K-pop audition history. Over three months, the show documented the contestants' training and performances, building a “Planet Universe” storyline that expanded beyond the competition and into themes of personal growth and camaraderie.
With strong backing from its global fan base, Alpha Drive One will promote as a team for five years, Mnet said. The group is set to begin activities in Korea and abroad, with high expectations from fans for what role it will play in the next wave of K-pop, according to the audition show organizers.
