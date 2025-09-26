 Twice's Tzuyu releases collab 'Blink' with Corbyn Besson
Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 15:47 Updated: 26 Sep. 2025, 15:49
The cover image for ″Blink,″ Tzuyu of Twice's new collaboration single with U.S. musician Corbyn Besson [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Tzuyu of girl group Twice released a new collaboration single with U.S. musician Corbyn Besson on Friday.
 
The track, titled “Blink,” dropped at 1 p.m. Friday and was introduced as a duet that captures the overwhelming moment of meeting someone for the first time, according to Tzuyu’s agency JYP Entertainment.
 

The production combines Tzuyu’s vocals with Besson’s tone, while the music video, filmed on the streets of Seoul, adds a visual layer to the song.
 
Besson, formerly of the U.S. boy band Why Don’t We, teased the collaboration through his official YouTube and social media channels earlier this month.
 
The release comes a year after Tzuyu’s solo debut with the EP “abouTZU,” and marks her continued expansion as a solo artist through partnerships with global musicians.
 
Twice is in the middle of its sixth world tour, “This Is For,” filling stadium-sized venues across Asia, North America and Europe. The group also contributed to the Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack with “Takedown” and earned strong chart results with the song “Strategy” from its 14th EP.
 
Both tracks recently placed on major U.S. and British charts, including the Billboard Hot 100 and the Official Singles Chart Top 100.
 
Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the nine-member act will release a special album “TEN: The Story Goes On” on Oct. 10 and host a fan meeting titled “10VE Universe” at Korea University’s Hwajeong Gymnasium in Seoul on Oct. 18.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
Twice's Tzuyu releases collab 'Blink' with Corbyn Besson

