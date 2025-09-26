Foreign minister tells U.S. energy chief of commercial need for nuclear enrichment

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has told the U.S. energy secretary that Korea needs permission to enrich uranium and reprocess nuclear fuel for commercial use, the foreign ministry said Friday.Cho delivered the message to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright during their meeting the previous day on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.Cho told Wright that Korea needs to secure the complete nuclear fuel cycle, including enrichment and reprocessing, for energy security, stressing it would be solely for commercial use, the foreign ministry said.Yonhap