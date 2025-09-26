 Foreign minister tells U.S. energy chief of commercial need for nuclear enrichment
Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 16:06
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, second from left, and U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, second from right, hold a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 25. [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

 
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun has told the U.S. energy secretary that Korea needs permission to enrich uranium and reprocess nuclear fuel for commercial use, the foreign ministry said Friday.
 
Cho delivered the message to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright during their meeting the previous day on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
 

Cho told Wright that Korea needs to secure the complete nuclear fuel cycle, including enrichment and reprocessing, for energy security, stressing it would be solely for commercial use, the foreign ministry said.

