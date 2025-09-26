Korea appoints ex-envoy to Vietnam as new ambassador to Japan

Korea's former top envoy to Vietnam, Lee Hyuk, has been appointed as the first ambassador to Japan under the Lee Jae Myung administration, the foreign ministry said Friday.The appointment was released as Korea and Japan are coordinating a visit by outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to the southern Korean city of Busan next week for talks with President Lee.Lee Hyuk joined the foreign service in 1979 and went on to serve as director general of the ministry's Asian and Pacific Affairs Bureau and as minister at the Korean Embassy in Japan. He also served as Seoul's top envoy to the Philippines and then to Vietnam.He recently served as head of the Korea-Japan Future Forum.Yonhap