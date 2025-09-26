Rain expected across country over weekend, with temperatures to drop
Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 15:50
Most parts of Korea are expected to receive up to 50 millimeters (1.96 inches) of rain over the weekend, followed by a stretch of crisp autumn weather next week, according to the national weather agency.
“In the coming days, a boundary between cool, dry air and warm, humid air will settle over the central region,” Gong Sang-min, a forecaster at the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), said during a regular briefing Friday. “A low-pressure system will develop along this boundary and bring rainfall across the country on Saturday.”
Rain is forecast to start Saturday in the Jeolla region and Jeju Island, expanding nationwide on Sunday. In the capital region and western areas, including Seoul and Gyeonggi, 10 to 40 millimeters of rain is expected. Some areas in the central region could see up to 50 millimeters. Eastern areas, including the Gyeongsang region, may receive 5 to 30 millimeters.
The rain is also expected to ease the lingering late-summer heat. In Seoul, Saturday’s high will reach 28 degrees Celsius (82 degrees Fahrenheit), but the temperature is expected to drop to around 22 degrees on Sunday due to the rain.
Starting Monday, a dry and cool air mass from the north is expected to bring sunny skies and crisp autumn conditions. Daytime temperatures will remain mild while nighttime temperatures drop, resulting in a large diurnal temperature range typical of the season.
Temperatures are forecast to remain about 3 degrees Celsius above average, while the gap between day and night could reach around 10 degrees, the KMA said.
“From next week, high pressure from the north will dominate, leading to mostly clear skies and minimal cloud formation — classic autumn weather,” said Woo Jin-gyu, another KMA forecaster.
Meanwhile, Typhoon No. 19 and No. 20, which recently developed in the Pacific, are not expected to directly impact the Korean Peninsula. No. 19 is moving northeast and away from Japan’s eastern coast, while No. 20 is traveling northwest past the Philippines and is unlikely to approach Korea, the agency said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHON KWON-PIL [[email protected]]
