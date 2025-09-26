North's vice foreign minister departs for New York to attend UN General Assembly: Pyongyang
Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 11:28
North Korea said Friday that Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son-gyong departed for New York to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
A delegation led by Kim left Pyongyang on Thursday to participate in the UN General Assembly, according to the North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Pyongyang previously sent its foreign ministers to the UN General Assembly — Ri Su-yong in 2014 and 2015, and Ri Yong-ho from 2016 to 2018.
But since the collapse of the U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi in 2019 during the Trump administration, Pyongyang has refrained from dispatching high-level delegations, instead having its UN representative, Kim Song, deliver the annual address.
Kim Son-gyong is scheduled to speak Monday, the final day of the high-level debate at the General Assembly. It will mark the first time in seven years that a North Korean representative delivers an address at the UN.
