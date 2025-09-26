South fires warning shots after North Korean merchant vessel crosses NLL
Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 09:38
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Friday that the South Korean military fired warning shots after a North Korean merchant vessel crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the Yellow Sea.
The North Korean ship crossed the NLL — a de facto maritime boundary in the Yellow Sea between South and North Korea — at around 5 a.m. on Friday near waters northwest of Baengnyeong Island, according to the JCS.
The South Korean military responded with warning broadcasts and warning shots, after which the vessel retreated beyond South Korean-controlled waters.
“Our military responded in accordance with operational procedures while closely monitoring North Korean activities,” the JCS said in a statement. “We will firmly defend the NLL by maintaining readiness and responding resolutely to any situation.”
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
