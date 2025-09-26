 South fires warning shots after North Korean merchant vessel crosses NLL
Published: 26 Sep. 2025, 09:38
A file photo of a wooden North Korean vessel. Photo is not related to the story. [JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF]

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Friday that the South Korean military fired warning shots after a North Korean merchant vessel crossed the Northern Limit Line (NLL) in the Yellow Sea.
 
The North Korean ship crossed the NLL — a de facto maritime boundary in the Yellow Sea between South and North Korea — at around 5 a.m. on Friday near waters northwest of Baengnyeong Island, according to the JCS. 
 

The South Korean military responded with warning broadcasts and warning shots, after which the vessel retreated beyond South Korean-controlled waters.

“Our military responded in accordance with operational procedures while closely monitoring North Korean activities,” the JCS said in a statement. “We will firmly defend the NLL by maintaining readiness and responding resolutely to any situation.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
