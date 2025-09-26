U.S. sanctions five people, one entity for role in funding North weapons programs

The United States on Thursday sanctioned five people and one entity for their role in generating revenue for North Korea's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, despite growing expectations for the resumption of dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.The department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added two North Koreans, three Myanmarese nationals and one Myanmarese company to the sanctions list, after U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his hope to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un this year, with Kim having expressed openness to conditional dialogue with the United States."North Korea's unlawful weapons programs are a direct threat to America and our allies," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John Hurley was quoted as saying as the department announced the sanctions. "At Treasury, we will continue to dismantle the financial networks that sustain them."The latest action involved a key network facilitating weapons deals between North Korea and Myanmar's military regime.Those sanctioned included Kim Yong-ju, the Beijing-based deputy representative of the Korea Mining Development Trading Corporation (Komid). Also known as "221 General Bureau," KOMID serves as the North's primary arms dealer and exporter, according to the department.Also added to the sanctions list were Royal Shune Lei Company Ltd., a Myanmarese arms procurement company accused of having brokered weapons sales with KOMID for the Burmese military, according to the department. Its CEO Tin Myo Aung and employees Kyaw Thu Myo Myint and Aung Ko Ko Oo were also put on the list."Since the Burmese military's Feb. 1, 2021 coup ... the military regime has relied on indiscriminate aerial and artillery attacks during its military operations against resistance groups. Consequently, military airstrikes affecting infrastructure -- including schools, religious sites, and hospitals -- have led to many civilian deaths," the department said."Today's action disrupts these weapons sales to Burma, cutting off an important funding stream for the DPRK regime." DPRK is short for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.Another North Korean national on the sanctions list was Nam Chol-ung, a representative of the Reconnaissance General Bureau, the North's key military intelligence agency involved in overseas revenue generation schemes.Nam has built a sprawling network of multiple companies and restaurants in Laos and Thailand, which he uses to launder foreign currency earnings for the regime, according to the OFAC.This week's measure came days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un told a key parliamentary session that he is open to engaging in dialogue with the United States if Washington drops its demand for the North's denuclearization, noting that he personally has a "good" memory of Trump.His statement added to expectations for a potential resumption of summitry between Trump and him as Trump has repeatedly expressed his openness to reengaging with the North Korean leader.Speculation has persisted that Trump could attempt to meet Kim when he visits South Korea to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit set to take place in the southeastern city of Gyeongju from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1.Despite the North's rejection of any negotiations on its nuclear program, U.S. officials have reaffirmed the Trump administration's commitment to the "complete" denuclearization of North Korea.Yonhap